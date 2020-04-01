Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Delta's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Why Delta's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

Shares of several airline companies are trading lower amid market weakness as macro concerns continue to grow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The sector has been hurt recently by the global coronavirus outbreak, which has heavily hampered travel demand.

Delta is cutting domestic capacity by 10% to 15% and international by 20% to 25%, freezing hiring, offering voluntary leave options to staff and looking at early retirement of older aircraft, reports Reuters.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 16.77% at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $19.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Airlines, Governments And 3PLs Get Creative With Emergency Airlifts
American Airlines To Apply For $12B In Coronavirus Government Assistance
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Passenger Airlines Morph Into Cargo Carriers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Travel Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga