Navistar Recalls 13,570 Trucks For Brake Light Malfunction

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) is recalling 13,570 newer model LT and HX heavy-duty trucks because a brake light malfunction could confuse following drivers about whether an affected truck is slowing or not.

Stress on the solder joints could create a poor or intermittent electrical contact. A poor electrical contact could result in inoperative brake lights or brake lights that stay on. The cause is a poor solder joint between the switch terminals and switch internal circuit, Navistar said.

International LT models from 2018 and 2019 built between March 12, 2018, and April 30, 2019, as well as 2018-2021 HX models built between Jan. 3, 2017, and March 7, 2020, are involved in the recall. About one in five recalled trucks is believed to have the issue.

The malfunction would cause a warning light to illuminate, suggesting a problem with the antilock brakes.

The company did not report any crashes or injuries related to the condition in its defect report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Navistar became aware of the issue in September based on a review of company warranty reports that showed an increase in claims for the brake light switch.

Owners and dealers will be told about the recall by mail on May 18. Dealers will replace the suspect brake light switch with a revised switch at no cost. Navistar manufacturing began using a brake light switch with a redesigned assembly process on Dec. 2, 2019. The 2021 HX models were recalled from the start of production.

The NHTSA recall number is 20V-160.