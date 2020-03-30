5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Losers
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Q4 sales of $665 million were down from $670.89 million year over year.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it stopped ongoing trials in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to the high risk of coronavirus in those patients.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales of $337k, versus $2.3 million year-over-year.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.45), down from $(0.77) in the same quarter last year.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales were down year over year.
