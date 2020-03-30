Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/30

Freight Futures data to watch today: Week-over-week spot month changes

Friday's session capped a strong week for Trucking Freight Futures as panic demand continues to work its way through the freight markets. It also marked the last session before the March 29 first anniversary of the futures launch. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) finished Friday 0.36% higher to $1.394 and week-over-week rose $0.031, or 2.3%. The April national contract (FUT.VNU202004), which saw recent trading activity at $1.375 that has resulted in 20,000 miles of open interest, ended the week higher at $1.384. The East region (FUT.VEU202003) rose $0.028 (1.8%), the West (FUT.VWU202003) was up $0.031 (2.25%) and the South (FUT.VSU202003) was higher by $0.032 (2.71%) — to $1.561, $1.409 and $1.211, respectively.

Powering the East was the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003), which ended up $0.033 (3.2%) to $1.059. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) rose $0.03 (1.7%) to $1.841, and the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) closed up $0.02 (1.13%) to $1.783. The West was led by a $0.055 (3%) rise in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) to $1.900, with the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) rising a modest 0.9% for the week to $0.919. The South was driven by a $0.055 (5.1%) jump in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) to $1.129, while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) gained $0.01 (0.8%) to settle at $1.294.

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – W/W spot month changes