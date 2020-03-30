Market Overview

55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 12:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares climbed 202% to $1.48 after the company announced it has shipped Coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an immediate pilot.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 100% to $0.4686 after jumping 193% on Friday.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares jumped 56.4% to $3.19.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares climbed 45.2% to $2.09 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to license multiple rare cancer drug product candidates from NanoTx for an upfront payment of $400,000 in cash and $300,000 in stock.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) shares climbed 39.5% to $7.68. The company's CEO appeared on CNBC on Friday and indicated the company is expanding capacity to meet personal protective equipment demand.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 26.7% to $0.76 after gaining around 18% on Friday.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 21.8% to $8.08.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 19.8% to $13.41 after gaining around 20% on Friday.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) surged 19.2% to $3.3371.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 19.1% to $5.24.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares jumped 19.1% to $4.81.
  • CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) surged 18.8% to $2.65 after receiving $5.6 million purchase order from the US Air Force for T-38 aircraft modification kits.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 17.4% to $5.46.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) gained 15.8% to $2.27 after HEALIOS K.K. bought 4 million shares at an average price of $1.76 per share.
  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) jumped 14% to $7.04.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) rose 13.7% to $2.3416.
  • Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) gained 13.4% to $15.24 after reporting results from ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept study showing 65% mean reduction in total IgG observed from baseline to end of treatment.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) rose 13% to $7.80.
  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) surged 12.7% to $4.96.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 12.1% to $5.62 after dipping 11% on Friday.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares climbed 12% to $61.55 as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The company is working on a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) gained 11.1% to $28.29.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 9.3% to $18.89.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose 8.2% to $80.64 after the company announced the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization to launch its test that can detect coronavirus within 5 minutes.

Losers

  • U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares dropped 26.8% to $5.12 after the company reported a $2 million registered direct offering.
  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 26.1% to $2.97.
  • TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: TGNA) fell 25.3% to $9.86 following media reports that Apollo is no longer pursuing acquisition of Tegna.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) tumbled 24.3% to $5.30.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares dipped 22.8% to $3.0501.
  • Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) dropped 22% to $6.61.
  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares declined 22.5% to $5.42.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares tumbled 20.5% to $3.0523.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 18.5% to $1.0450 after climbing over 25% on Friday.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares declined 17.6% to $5.64.
  • Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 17.2% to $5.14.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) dropped 17.1% to $12.55.
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) fell 17% to $4.0500.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 16.8% to $1.6799.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) declined 16.7% to $8.56.
  • Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) dipped 16.4% to $5.56.
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) fell 15.6% to $5.74.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) declined 15.6% to $5.31.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dipped 15.5% to $3.33.
  • PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares tumbled 14.8% to $5.36.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) fell 14.7% to $25.37.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 14.2% to $7.81 after gaining around 15% on Friday.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 14.1% to $5.31.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares declined 13.6% to $4.2017.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 13.5% to $0.9093. BIO-Key International shares jumped around 92% on Friday after the company won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) fell 12.8% to $5.16.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares fell 11.5% to $55.99 after the company announced the primary endpoint for its STRIDE-1 Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 10.6% to $12.88. Carnival’s subsidiary Cunard announced plans to pause voyages until May 15.
  • ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 10% to $5.44 after the company suspended its dividend until at least October 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares declined 10% to $3.4017.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 8.5% to $11.26 after the company's Cunard subsidiary announced it will extend the suspension of all voyages for an additional month from April 11 up to May 15, 2020.

