90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares jumped 91.8% to close at $1.05 on Friday after the company won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 51.2% to close at $3.84.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) gained 48.5% to close at $2.94 after gaining over 17% on Thursday.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) rose 33.9% to close at $9.45.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) gained 33.5% to close at $7.10.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 32.3% to close at $5.07.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 32% to close at $7.13.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) climbed 31% to close at $4.36 after the company reported the purchase of US marketing rights to pediatric orphan drug Alkindi Sprinkle.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) gained 25% to close at $3.55.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 23.9% to close at $2.85.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) surged 21.2% to close at $8.79.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 19.8% to close at $11.20.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 18.9% to close at $6.85.
- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) rose 18.7% to close at $8.50.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 18.6% to close at $2.80.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) surged 16.7% to close at $4.40.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 16.4% to close at $8.32 amid growing global coronavirus fears, as the company is working on a coronavirus vaccine.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) rose 16.1% to close at $6.77.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 15.2% to close at $9.10 on continued momentum from recent sessions.
- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) gained 15.2% to close at $5.67.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBQ) rose 14.8% to close at $2.40.
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) gained 14.8% to close at $15.57.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 13.4% to close at $5.50 after the company's company announced plans to produce face shields for medical personnel amidst COVID-19 pandemic.
Losers
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 46.6% to close at $1.32 on Friday following bankruptcy chatter.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares tumbled 46.5% to close at $1.21 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma announced positive preliminary results from a Phase 1a/1b clinical study of its RNAi therapy AB-729 in healthy subjects and two cohorts of chronic hepatitis B subjects on nucleos(t)ide antiviral therapy. The study was meant to determine the most effective dose and dosing interval for use in future Phase 2 combination clinical trials.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 38.7% to close at $0.46 after rising over 54% on Thursday.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) dropped 38% to close at $0.49 after gaining around 98% on Thursday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) declined 34.3% to close at $4.55 after the company announced plans to voluntarily withdraw from NYSE and deregister with the SEC.
- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) fell 29.7% to close at $1.73.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dipped 27.3% to close at $2.02.
- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) dropped 25.8% to close at $2.42 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) slipped 25.5% to close at $2.10 after the company announced steps to address the coronavirus.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 25.2% to close at $6.57.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) dipped 23.7% to close at $11.07.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) declined 23.5% to close at $12.02.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) fell 22.3% to close at $1.57.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 21.8% to close at $2.66. Arlington Asset Investment determined not to declare a Q1 common stock dividend.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) declined 21.8% to close at $24.11.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) fell 21.7% to close at $3.80.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 21.5% to close at $9.76.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) dipped 21.5% to close at $1.83.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 21.2% to close at $8.34.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 21.1% to close at $9.17.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 20.8% to close at $11.47.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) fell 20.5% to close at $6.36.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) dropped 19.3% to close at $29.74.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) declined 19.3% to close at $6.29.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) fell 19.2% to close at $9.33.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 19.1% to close at $14.41 after gaining around 15% on Thursday.
- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) dropped 19% to close at $21.60.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) declined 18.6% to close at $3.06.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) declined 18.6% to close at $4.56.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares tumbled 18.5% to close at $1.89.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dropped 18.4% to close at $2.26.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) declined 18.3% to close at $2.85.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) fell 18% to close at $6.64. Moody’s downgraded Golden Entertainment’s Corporate Family Ratings from B2 to B3.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) dipped 17.7% to close at $7.00.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) dropped 17.7% to close at $16.18.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) tumbled 17.5% to close at $14.01.
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) dropped 17.5% to close at $17.22.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) declined 17.5% to close at $10.22.
- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE: BLX) dropped 17.4% to close at $10.51.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 17.3% to close at $12.30 after rising over 9% on Thursday.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) fell 17.1% to close at $5.00.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) dropped 17% to close at $5.37.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dipped 17% to close at $3.07.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares fell 17% to close at $7.90. Signet Jewelers shares jumped around 30% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) tumbled 16.9% to close at $6.18.
- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) fell 16.9% to close at $8.64.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dipped 16.5% to close at $8.40.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 16.4% to close at $29.52.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) tumbled 16.4% to close at $6.33.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) shares fell 16.4% to close at $20.93.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 16.3% to close at $2.11.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dipped 16.3% to close at $1.85.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) shares fell 16.2% to close at $7.03.
- Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) shares declined 16.1% to close at $5.62.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 16% to close at $46.30.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dropped 16% to close at $5.15.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) fell 15.9% to close at $6.76.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) tumbled 15.7% to close at $3.00.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares declined 15.1% to close at $6.66.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares dipped 14.9% to close at $3.78.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 14.8% to close at $25.44 after the company disclosed that it is withdrawing its Q1 guidance. The company projects Q1 revenue to be 35%-45% below the $47 million low end of prior outlook.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares declined 14.5% to close at $18.64.
- Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 13.1% to close at $4.45 after gaining around 27% on Thursday.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) shares fell 13% to close at $14.50.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 7.2% to close at $42.99.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 6.6% to close at $2.71 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares declined 6.5% to close at $3.91.
