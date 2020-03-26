Mark Cuban Hopes NBA Season Will Return Soon Online

Billionaire entrepreneur Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expects NBA to return to arenas with no fans and only TV screenings.

What Happened

Amidst coronavirus outbreak providing fans a reason to celebrate, Mark Cuban said on Wednesday that the NBA is likely to resume play in almost six to seven weeks without spectators, CNBC reported.

As they have to be very cautious in their efforts to come back, Cuban added that once the medicines become available they can allow the fans in the arena after checking their temperatures.

“People need something to rally around right now. People need sports,” Cuban said. “We need something to cheer for, something to get excited about and there’s nothing better than our sports teams to do it"

On March 11, the NBA had suspended its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. The rest of the sports world ultimately followed suit.

According to ESPN, the league has viewed a mid-June return as the best possible scenario, Yahoo News reported.

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that they are going to “try by every means we can to play basketball again,” but won’t do so until they are told it’s possible by public health officials.