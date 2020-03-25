6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Micron (NYSE: MU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for JZP-258.
- RAVE Restaurants (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares are trading higher after the company's Pizza Inn launched Contactless Buffet To Go for carryout and delivery.
- Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
