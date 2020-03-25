LA, Long Beach Terminals Adjust Hours To Disinfect Between Shifts

Los Angeles and Long Beach container terminals have adjusted their second-shift operating hours to provide time to disinfect all handling equipment between shifts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the daily cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and objects to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Second-shift gate operations now begin at 7 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. at APM Terminals' Pier 400 at the Port of LA as well as Everport Terminal Services, Fenix Marine Services, TraPac, West Basin Container Terminal and Yusen Terminals.

"We have adjusted our appointment windows for all transaction types to fit the newly adjusted schedule," APM Terminals said in an announcement.

Gate operations will be idle from 4:45 to 7 p.m. as equipment is disinfected, APM Terminals said. Typical second-shift hours are 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"Please remind your drivers of this and ask them to please be patient during this time," APM Terminals said. "We are working with our staff to ensure that once 7 p.m. arrives the lanes are processed as quickly as possible."

The Port of LA has said it is on heightened alert, and the U.S. Coast Guard is assessing all inbound vessels during the coronavirus crisis.

"There are currently no reports of any vessel impacts due to COVID-19 at any of our terminals," the port said. "All Port of Los Angeles terminals are open and operational, and we are conducting business as usual."

The Port of Long Beach said the adjusted second-shift hours will remain in effect until further notice at Long Beach Container Terminal, Total Terminal Inc., International Transportation Service, Pacific Container Terminal, SSA Marine Pier A and C60 Matson.

"Port of Long Beach marine terminals are open and continue to operate as essential facilities while the city, county and state have directed residents to remain safe in their homes during the health crisis," it said.