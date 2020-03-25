Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 2:44pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, 3 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Points of Interest:

  • Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC).
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.38% afterwards.

During the trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares broke to $47.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.74. Shares traded up 35.41%.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.75. The stock was up 310.81% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

