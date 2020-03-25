120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares surged 122.9% to close at $7.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold reported updated Copper King economics showing NPV of $321.6 million and IRR of 52%.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares climbed 116.5% to close at $5.00 on Tuesday after the company reported year-end 2019 results and issued corporate update.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares rose 57.1% to close at $15.65 after climbing over 28% on Monday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 55.2% to close at $10.43.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) climbed 51.8% to close at $6.48.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 48.4% to close at $69.02.
- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) rose 46.9% to close at $7.61.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 46.6% to close at $4.06.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) gained 45.4% to close at $22.40.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 44.5% to close at $5.62.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 44.2% to close at $15.05.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 43% to close at $51.21.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) surged 43% to close at $6.32.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares surged 42.8% to close at $43.48.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 42.2% to close at $13.75.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) surged 41.7% to close at $4.18.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) gained 41% to close at $14.99.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) rose 41% to close at $3.13.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) gained 39.1% to close at $19.19.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares jumped 39% to close at $12.75.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) surged 38.7% to close at $4.19 after the company issued business update.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) climbed 38.5% to close at $9.57.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) jumped 38.3% to close at $10.76.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) rose 37.7% to close at $11.68.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares gained 37.5% to close at $49.44.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares gained 37.6% to close at $13.53.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) gained 37.6% to close at $15.62.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 37.5% to close at $23.15.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) jumped 37% to close at $9.40.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) rose 36.9% to close at $4.97.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) gained 36.8% to close at $11.41.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares rose 35.8% to close at $5.81.
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) gained 35.8% to close at $19.57.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 35.8% to close at $13.92.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) jumped 35.6% to close at $7.88 after reporting Q4 results.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) gained 35.5% to close at $4.20.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 35.5% to close at $2.75.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 35.5% to close at $5.31.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares gained 35.5% to close at $16.20.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) surged 35.3% to close at $12.96.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) rose 35.4% to close at $42.01.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) surged 35% to close at $32.14.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares jumped 35% to close at $23.12.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 34.9% to close at $6.07.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 34.8% to close at $13.21 after gaining over 24% on Monday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 34.3% to close at $3.41.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 34.1% to close at $14.76.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) rose 34% to close at $39.51.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) gained 33.9% to close at $21.79.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares rose 33.8% to close at $10.69
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) surged 33.7% to close at $17.91.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) gained 33.5% to close at $6.81.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 33.1% to close at $12.18.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) surged 33.1% to close at $25.13.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 32.7% to close at $15.41 as the company issued an update related to coronavirus.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) jumped 32.3% to close at $47.07.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) gained 31.7% to close at $22.85.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares rose 31.5% to close at $7.85.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) gained 31.3% to close at $53.89.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 31.2% to close at $10.42.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) jumped 30.8% to close at $14.75.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) surged 30.7% to close at $5.88.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) rose 30.4% to close at $13.85.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) shares gained 30.2% to close at $16.62.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) jumped 30.1% to close at $7.69.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) rose 29.2% to close at $92.68.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares surged 28.2% to close at $7.27. B. Riley FBR downgraded Alcoa from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $7.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares jumped 27.3% to close at $3.50.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares rose 27.2% to close at $10.57.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 25.8% to close at $16.32 after climbing over 15% on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) climbed 25.8% to close at $3.75 after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) jumped 25.1% to close at $4.79.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 24.8% to close at $8.21 after climbing 28% on Monday.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 23.4% to close at $4.95 after declining over 7% on Monday. UBS downgraded Ford Motor from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $4.3.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares climbed 22.3% to close at $34.47.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) shares jumped 21.6% to close at $22.12 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) gained 21.3% to close at $3.93 after jumping more than 33% on Monday.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares rose 21.1% to close at $20.82.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) surged 20.5% to close at $7.23 after surging around 9% on Monday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 20.3% to close at $3.64 after surging over 55% on Monday.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 20% to close at $21.11.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) shares rose 19.1% to close at $21.68.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) climbed 18.8% to close at $21.91.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) gained 18.8% to close at $5.11 after surging over 9% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 18.7% to close at $12.77 after the company announced its NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) gained 18.4% to close at $0.3049 after announcing 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project) approval of Band 53 as a 5G band.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares rose 18% to close at $36.82.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 17.2% to close at $249.18. Needham upgraded NVIDIA from Hold to Buy.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 17.2% to close at $1.57 after dropping around 17% on Monday.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) rose 16.3% to close at $14.02.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 16.3% to close at $505.00. Tesla has already delivered 1,000 ventilators to aid in the fight against novel coronavirus outbreak, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in his address late Monday. UBS upgraded Tesla from Sell to Neutral.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) gained 14% to close at $13.68.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: REGI) gained 11% to close at $20.90 after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 10% to close at $246.88.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 9.1% to close at $148.34.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) rose 9.1% to close at $4.90.
Losers
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) shares tumbled 87.9% to close at $1.70 on Tuesday after the company said the Phase 3 study dubbed NODE-301 that evaluated its investigational therapy etripamil nasal spray for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT, did not achieve its primary endpoint of time to conversion of SVT to sinus rhythm compared to placebo over the five-hour period following the study drug administration. Piper Sandler downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares declined 86.7% to close at $0.36.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) declined 52.7% to close at $2.52.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) dropped 48.1% to close at $2.27 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) fell 39.6% to close at $2.61.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) dipped 39% to close at $2.59.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) fell 31.9% to close at $4.24.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) tumbled 28% to close at $3.45.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) dipped 27.4% to close at $2.55.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) fell 26.3% to close at $3.96.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) dipped 24.4% to close at $12.28.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) slipped 24.1% to close at $9.20.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) shares declined 23.8% to close at $2.14.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell 23.6% to close at $2.10 after announcing partial draw down of revolving credit facility.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) dropped 21.4% to close at $8.54.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares declined 19.3% to close at $2.51.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares fell 17.4% to close at $7.27 after surging 23% on Monday.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) shares tumbled 16.3% to close at $6.34.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) declined 15.8% to close at $3.15 after surging over 35% on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 15.5% to close at $10.36.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 15.3% to close at $135.18 after surging 22.2% on Monday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 15% to close at $14.74.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares dropped 14.8% to close at $5.71.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) tumbled 10.5% to close at $32.75.
