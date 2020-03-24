Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
  • AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of the final regulatory approval related to a pending merger.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + AYR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2020
111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
144 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga