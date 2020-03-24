Career Tracks: FourKites, Southeastern Freight And Wabash National

Chicago-based supply chain visibility platform FourKites has appointed new leaders to its management team to "fully capitalize on unprecedented demand from shippers, brokers, 3PLs and carriers for the company's market-leading platform," it said.

Steve Rotter joins as chief marketing officer; Frank Iannotti steps in as chief revenue officer; Christine Schoeff joins as senior vice president of human resources; and Glenn Koepke takes over as vice president of network enablement.

"With the world's largest and fastest-growing network of shippers, a rapidly expanding portfolio of innovative solutions and a team that has nearly quadrupled in size over the last two years, FourKites enters 2020 in a position of incredible strength," said CEO Mathew Elenjickal.

Rotter has held executive leadership positions with multiple hypergrowth software companies. His past roles include leading marketing for Brightcove and Q-Link. Most recently he was the chief marketing officer at tech unicorn OutSystems.

Iannotti has more than 20 years of global sales management. His track record includes building and leading high-performance teams at enterprise giants such as Procore Technologies, NetSuite, Salesforce, SAP and PeopleSoft.

Schoeff brings more than 20 years of executive talent leadership experience with such market leaders as Vibes, TicketNow, Millward Brown/Kantar and Prudential.

Koepke comes to FourKites with 16 years in the logistics services industry, having led teams in operations, supply chain engineering, operational excellence and solution design to help complex global shippers transform their business into cutting-edge supply chains.

Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services provider based in Lexington, South Carolina, on Monday announced Lawson Saunders has been promoted to service center manager in Fort Worth, Texas.

Saunders has more than 12 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Charlotte, North Carolina, service center as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, inbound and outbound supervisor, inbound and outbound operations manager, and, most recently, service center manager in Sherman, Texas.

"Lawson is an outstanding leader with a great track record," said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. "He is committed to living our culture, providing quality without question service and creating financial strength for our great company."

Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC), a producer of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, on Monday announced the appointments of Kevin Page and Dustin Smith to senior vice president roles.

"These new internal appointments are part of our strategic plan for continued growth as we focus on our mission to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile," said Wabash National President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy. "We are aligning our internal organization under the leadership of Kevin and Dustin in such a way that will leverage our broad portfolio and manufacturing footprint in a more efficient and effective manner to better serve our customers who span the transportation, logistics and distribution industries."

Page has been named senior vice president of customer value creation. He had served as senior vice president and group president of the diversified products group and final-mile products since January. Page joined Wabash National in February 2017 as vice president and general manager of final-mile and distributed services. Previously, he was the interim president of Truck Accessories Group LLC. Page also was the president of Universal Trailer Cargo Group.

Smith has been named senior vice president of global operations. He had served as senior vice president and group president of commercial trailer products since October 2017. He joined Wabash National in 2007 and has held a number of positions with increasing responsibility. From 2000 to 2007, Smith held various positions at Ford Motor Co. across both the product development and manufacturing divisions.