36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 60.6% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa initiated work on novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 59.4% to $6.28 in pre-market trading.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 32.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after climbing over 29% on Friday.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 31.2% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after surging around 40% on Friday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares rose 27% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 25% to $58.11 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Friday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 24.3% to $8.33 in pre-market trading after surging over 32% on Friday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 23.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 22.1% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 20% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 19.1% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. PG&E said on March 17, 2020 it entered into a plea agreement and settlement with the State of California, by and through the Butte County District Attorney's office to resolve the criminal prosecution of the utility in connection with the 2018 camp fire.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 17.8% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 44% on Friday. NovaBay Phama reported a new consumer branding for online sales of Avenova.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 16.8% to $6.26 in pre-market trading.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 14.3% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Friday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 14.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after the company said it is accelerating distribution and production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to 'meet potential needs' of coronavirus patients nationwide.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) rose 13.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after falling around 14% on Friday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 10.8% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after dropping over 29% on Friday.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) rose 10.4% to $28.05 in pre-market trading.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 9.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging around 7% on Friday.
Losers
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 50% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after jumping around 279% on Friday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 16.4% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after surging around 30% on Friday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 22.2% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares jumped 431% on Friday after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 16% to $3.08 in the pre-market trading session after surging around 39% on Friday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 15.5% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 14.8% to $10.05 in pre-market trading. B. Riley FBR downgraded Six Flags from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $13.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares fell 13.8% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 13.5% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 12.5% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Friday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 11.9% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 10.4% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 10.1% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after rising around 18% on Friday.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares fell 10% to $54.14 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Friday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. . (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 10% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 28% on Friday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 9.8% to $10.82 in pre-market trading after rising 20% on Friday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 9.7% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 30% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 8% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced on Saturday that it's temporarily shutting down all its physical stores in the United States starting Sunday.
