Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 700 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 6:07am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 700 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Total coronavirus cases in the US exceeded 35,000 with around 470 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 29,000 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 59,000 confirmed cases and 5,400 deaths. China reported 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 706 points to 18,334 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 79 points to 2,209.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 213.5 points to 6,755.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 5.6% to trade at $25.47 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.3% to trade at $22.34 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 2.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 4.4% and German DAX 30 index dropping 4.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 4.7%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.02%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 4.86%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.11% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 11.5%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $256 to $173.

Boeing shares fell 3.5% to $91.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) pledged $225 million in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) disclosed that it its withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q1 results to be impacted by coronavirus.
  • Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and other hotel owners are sending thousands of staff on furlough or cutting jobs entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $0 million for the quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CMI)

6 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2020
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Boeing Rating To 'Buy,' Raises Price Target
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Coca-Cola And More
Haley Quits Boeing's Board Amid Bailout Request
Could Warren Buffett Bail Out The Airlines?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga