Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

105 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 5:21am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 431% to close at $18.00 on Friday after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 71.7% to close at $0.97 after the company's 8-K showed it would present certain info related to the TNX-1800 for a potential coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization on Friday.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares jumped 47% to close at $5.13.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 45.3% to close at $2.92.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares jumped 40.8% to close at $6.63.
  • CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) gained 39.9% to close at $9.44.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) surged 39.8% to close at $4.57.
  • Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 39.5% to close at $6.25.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 38.7% to close at $44.19.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) surged 38.6% to close at $3.66.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) gained 36.9% to close at $10.17.
  • CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares climbed 36.4% to close at $8.54.
  • Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 35.5% to close at $4.24.
  • PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares rose 34.5% to close at $5.07 after climbing 16% on Thursday.
  • Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) gained 33.6% to close at $35.59.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 32.4% to close at $6.70.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 32.1% to close at $33.32.
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) rose 31.5% to close at $23.61.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) climbed 31.2% to close at $0.16 after declining around 30% on Thursday.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) jumped 30.8% to close at $15.08.
  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 30.7% to close at $3.49. Menlo Therapeutics said it does not expect any changes to its key clinical and regulatory milestones in 2020.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) climbed 29.9% to close at $26.62.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 29.6% to close at $7.89 after surging around 35% on Thursday.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 29.8% to close at $5.36 after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test. The test is available in hospitals and labs across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries.
  • Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) gained 29.8% to close at $16.35.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) rose 28% to close at $13.63.
  • DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 27.5% to close at $4.26.
  • Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) rose 27% to close at $14.23.
  • Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) gained 25.9% to close at $4.67.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) rose 25.5% to close at $3.00.
  • Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) surged 25.3% to close at $5.99.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 25.2% to close at $16.36.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 25% to close at $8.06.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) surged 24.5% to close at $5.03.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 23.9% to close at $5.14 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: CEMI) gained 23.9% to close at $3.63 after the company received a $4 million order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of the company's DPP coronavirus infection system.
  • PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) shares rose 22.4% to close at $6.12.
  • Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) jumped 22% to close at $7.05.
  • Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares jumped 20.3% to close at $5.28.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) surged 20% to close at $12.00 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) rose 19% to close at $4.21 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares rose 18.3% to close at $9.11, rebounding from recent weakness due to the the coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 18.2% to close at $9.36.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 17.4% to close at $49.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) surged 17.1% to close at $7.80.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 16% to close at $3.13.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 15.1% to close at $24.50, rebounding from recent weakness amid market strength. The industry has been heavily impacted by recent flight cancellations and has requested government aid amid the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 14.5% to close at $2.05 after the company announced Friday it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) shares gained 14.4% to close at $19.69.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 14.2% to close at $5.54 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 13.5% to close at $8.82.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 13.4% to close at $10.98 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares surged 12.9% to close at $2.63.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 12.8% to close at $0.1015.
  • USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) shares rose 12% to close at $3.92.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.7% to close at $3.72 after surging 16% on Thursday.
  • Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 9.5% to close at $7.74.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) surged 8.2% to close at $21.62.
  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 5.8% to close at $22.23 on continued momentum after the company announced it has added 7,000 new paid customers since the beginning of February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 5.2% to close at $5.05.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 9.8% to close at $7.76 after climbing over 77% on Thursday. The company reported a shareholder rights plan with a duration of 364 days on Thursday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares tumbled 55.3% to close at $7.15 on Friday after surging over 55% on Thursday.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 53.1% to close at $1.22 after rising around 32% on Thursday.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) fell 45.3% to close at $1.22.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 34.3% to close at $1.40.
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 33.9% to close at $0.86 after jumping 55% on Thursday.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dipped 32.7% to close at $1.52.
  • Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dropped 31% to close at $7.98.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares declined 30.8% to close at $9.31.
  • TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) fell 30.1% to close at $3.14.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 29.2% to close at $10.15. Blue Apron reported a sharp increase in demand.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) tumbled 28.6% to close at $4.62.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 28.4% to close at $3.33.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 28.2% to close at $6.68. ShiftPixy issued a press release discussing 'increased levels of inbound interest' amid coronavirus outbreak.
  • Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares tumbled 28.2% to close at $35.29.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) fell 28.2% to close at $3.88.
  • NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) declined 27.6% to close at $27.00.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares tumbled 27.4% to close at $7.37.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) shares fell 25.5% to close at $2.69.
  • (NASDAQ: VIRC) shares dropped 24.8% to close at $2.37.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares slipped 24.8% to close at $3.42.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares declined 24.8% to close at $2.18.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares dropped 24.6% to close at $2.51.
  • Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 24.6% to close at $4.85.
  • BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBQ) shares declined 23.9% to close at $2.01.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 23.7% to close at $6.49.
  • Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) shares declined 23.7% to close at $75.01.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) tumbled 23% to close at $9.12.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares declined 22.8% to close at $15.84.
  • Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares dipped 22.5% to close at $6.90.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 22.4% to close at $19.40 after rising over 26% on Thursday.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) shares declined 22.3% to close at $2.99.
  • Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) shares dipped 22.3% to close at $36.16.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 21.6% to close at $46.50 after declining over 35% on Thursday.
  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) dropped 21.2% to close at $5.05.
  • (NYSE: EPC) shares fell 21.1% to close at $24.68.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares declined 20.9% to close at $15.18.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) dropped 19.9% to close at $6.73.
  • Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) fell 17.8% to close at $3.00.
  • Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 16.1% to close at $3.02.
  • T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 15.4% to close at $0.3808. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 23% on Thursday after the company announced it received a multiyear innovative technology contract from Vizient.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 15.3% to close at $4.66.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares fell 15% to close at $6.53.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) tumbled 14.9% to close at $5.10.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares declined 9.6% to close at $2.74.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHPI + ALOT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Hibbett Sports Reports Mixed Q4 Results
31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga