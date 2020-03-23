105 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 431% to close at $18.00 on Friday after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 71.7% to close at $0.97 after the company's 8-K showed it would present certain info related to the TNX-1800 for a potential coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization on Friday.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares jumped 47% to close at $5.13.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 45.3% to close at $2.92.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares jumped 40.8% to close at $6.63.
- CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) gained 39.9% to close at $9.44.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) surged 39.8% to close at $4.57.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 39.5% to close at $6.25.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 38.7% to close at $44.19.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) surged 38.6% to close at $3.66.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) gained 36.9% to close at $10.17.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares climbed 36.4% to close at $8.54.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 35.5% to close at $4.24.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) shares rose 34.5% to close at $5.07 after climbing 16% on Thursday.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) gained 33.6% to close at $35.59.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 32.4% to close at $6.70.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 32.1% to close at $33.32.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) rose 31.5% to close at $23.61.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) climbed 31.2% to close at $0.16 after declining around 30% on Thursday.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) jumped 30.8% to close at $15.08.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 30.7% to close at $3.49. Menlo Therapeutics said it does not expect any changes to its key clinical and regulatory milestones in 2020.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) climbed 29.9% to close at $26.62.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 29.6% to close at $7.89 after surging around 35% on Thursday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 29.8% to close at $5.36 after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test. The test is available in hospitals and labs across the U.S. and in more than 30 countries.
- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) gained 29.8% to close at $16.35.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) rose 28% to close at $13.63.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 27.5% to close at $4.26.
- Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) rose 27% to close at $14.23.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) gained 25.9% to close at $4.67.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) rose 25.5% to close at $3.00.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) surged 25.3% to close at $5.99.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 25.2% to close at $16.36.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 25% to close at $8.06.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) surged 24.5% to close at $5.03.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 23.9% to close at $5.14 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: CEMI) gained 23.9% to close at $3.63 after the company received a $4 million order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of the company's DPP coronavirus infection system.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) shares rose 22.4% to close at $6.12.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) jumped 22% to close at $7.05.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares jumped 20.3% to close at $5.28.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) surged 20% to close at $12.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) rose 19% to close at $4.21 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares rose 18.3% to close at $9.11, rebounding from recent weakness due to the the coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares rose 18.2% to close at $9.36.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 17.4% to close at $49.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) surged 17.1% to close at $7.80.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 16% to close at $3.13.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 15.1% to close at $24.50, rebounding from recent weakness amid market strength. The industry has been heavily impacted by recent flight cancellations and has requested government aid amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 14.5% to close at $2.05 after the company announced Friday it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) shares gained 14.4% to close at $19.69.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 14.2% to close at $5.54 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 13.5% to close at $8.82.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 13.4% to close at $10.98 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares surged 12.9% to close at $2.63.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 12.8% to close at $0.1015.
- USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) shares rose 12% to close at $3.92.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.7% to close at $3.72 after surging 16% on Thursday.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 9.5% to close at $7.74.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) surged 8.2% to close at $21.62.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 5.8% to close at $22.23 on continued momentum after the company announced it has added 7,000 new paid customers since the beginning of February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 5.2% to close at $5.05.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 9.8% to close at $7.76 after climbing over 77% on Thursday. The company reported a shareholder rights plan with a duration of 364 days on Thursday.
Losers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares tumbled 55.3% to close at $7.15 on Friday after surging over 55% on Thursday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 53.1% to close at $1.22 after rising around 32% on Thursday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) fell 45.3% to close at $1.22.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 34.3% to close at $1.40.
- Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 33.9% to close at $0.86 after jumping 55% on Thursday.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dipped 32.7% to close at $1.52.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dropped 31% to close at $7.98.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares declined 30.8% to close at $9.31.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) fell 30.1% to close at $3.14.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 29.2% to close at $10.15. Blue Apron reported a sharp increase in demand.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) tumbled 28.6% to close at $4.62.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 28.4% to close at $3.33.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 28.2% to close at $6.68. ShiftPixy issued a press release discussing 'increased levels of inbound interest' amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares tumbled 28.2% to close at $35.29.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) fell 28.2% to close at $3.88.
- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) declined 27.6% to close at $27.00.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares tumbled 27.4% to close at $7.37.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) shares fell 25.5% to close at $2.69.
- (NASDAQ: VIRC) shares dropped 24.8% to close at $2.37.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares slipped 24.8% to close at $3.42.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares declined 24.8% to close at $2.18.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares dropped 24.6% to close at $2.51.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) fell 24.6% to close at $4.85.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBQ) shares declined 23.9% to close at $2.01.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 23.7% to close at $6.49.
- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) shares declined 23.7% to close at $75.01.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) tumbled 23% to close at $9.12.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares declined 22.8% to close at $15.84.
- Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares dipped 22.5% to close at $6.90.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 22.4% to close at $19.40 after rising over 26% on Thursday.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) shares declined 22.3% to close at $2.99.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) shares dipped 22.3% to close at $36.16.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 21.6% to close at $46.50 after declining over 35% on Thursday.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) dropped 21.2% to close at $5.05.
- (NYSE: EPC) shares fell 21.1% to close at $24.68.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares declined 20.9% to close at $15.18.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) dropped 19.9% to close at $6.73.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) fell 17.8% to close at $3.00.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 16.1% to close at $3.02.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 15.4% to close at $0.3808. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 23% on Thursday after the company announced it received a multiyear innovative technology contract from Vizient.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 15.3% to close at $4.66.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares fell 15% to close at $6.53.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) tumbled 14.9% to close at $5.10.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares declined 9.6% to close at $2.74.
