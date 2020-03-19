Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) shares are trading higher after the company reported a sharp increase in demand.
  • Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) shares are trading higher after it announced its portfolio company, Rhoenix, is launching coronavirus testing kits.
  • SmileDirectClub (NYSE: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company opened a 3D printing facility to "aid in production of medical supplies."

Losers

  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

