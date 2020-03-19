OmniTRAX Builds Out Its Management Team

OmniTRAX, one of the largest transportation and supply chain management providers to railroads and ports, announced another addition in the C-suite on March 19, naming Robert Walker its new CFO effective immediately. Walker will head up the corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax and pricing functions and report directly to OmniTRAX CEO Kevin Shuba.

Most recently, Walker served as COO and CFO of the Madison Companies, a real estate-focused private investment firm. Prior to that, Walker was the CFO of a publicly traded REIT.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Rob to OmniTRAX, where we expect him to make an immediate positive impact. I am particularly impressed with Rob's ability to lead the financial function in a complex, industry-leading business, while maintaining an unrelenting focus on serving and advocating for customers," said Shuba.

The Denver-based short line rail operator has made several leadership promotions and additions this year after continuing to grow its short line rail operations through acquisition last year. Those deals expanded OmniTRAX's access to the Great Lakes via the Port of Cleveland and to East Coast markets through the Winchester & Western (W&W) Railroad acquisition.

Last week, the company added Justin Strickland as director of economic development. In January, OmniTRAX promoted then-COO Sergio Sabatini to the role of president and moved former senior vice president of operations Gord Anutooshkin into the open COO position. The same month, Rob Russell was brought in as senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join OmniTRAX. The company is leading the transformation of transportation services and logistics. Kevin and the executive team recognize and appreciate that they're making history, and I'm delighted to be a part of it," said Walker.

OmniTRAX is an affiliate company of The Broe Group, a privately-owned investment group focused on real estate, transportation and energy.