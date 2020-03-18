96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares climbed 162.8% to $6.15. Biomerica said it has commenced shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test – a finger prick test with results in 10 minutes – to countries outside of the U.S.
- Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) stock jumped 108.4% to $13.65 after climbing over 71% on Tuesday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 68.3% to $8.03.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares surged 44.2% to $96.01. BioNTech shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company confirmed it is working with Pfizer regarding co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, to prevent COVID-19 infection. JP Morgan downgraded BioNTech from Overweight to Neutral.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 32.9% to $2.6969. Imv said it's advancing the clinical development of a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19. It intends to develop its vaccine candidate DPX-COVID-19 in collaboration with lead investigators for the phase 1 clinical study.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) surged 29% to $3.91. IDEAYA and Pfizer entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate clinical combination of IDE196 and Binimetinib in solid tumors harboring GNAQ or GNA11 hotspot mutations.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 26% to $2.43 after the company entered into an agreement with Emergent Biosolutions for the development and manufacturing of oral coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: TACO) gained 24% to $3.16.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) gained 19% to $7.32 after Dougherty & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $11 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) surged 18.3% to $4.78.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 18.1% to $2.7510. DBV Technologies shares dipped around 56% on Tuesday after the company said the FDA has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion, with respect to its investigational peanut allergy skin patch Viaskin Peanut.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) surged 17.3% to $3.05.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 16.1% to $0.3140 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 15.6% to $10.98. Novavax shares jumped over 37% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 15.4% to $6.06.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 13.1% to $15.78.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) surged 12.4% to $8.42.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 12.2% to $2.94 after climbing over 43% on Tuesday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 11.8% to $3.21.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares surged 11.1% to $15.16.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 8.1% to $2.54 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 7.1% to $122.74 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
Losers
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares dipped 43% to $4.11 after dipping around 27% on Tuesday.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares fell 41.7% to $4.22.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) dropped 40.6% to $6.01.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) shares declined 40.5% to $6.67.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) fell 39.4% to $2.5561.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares declined 39.1% to $3.76.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) fell 38.3% to $13.47.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) slipped 37.9% to $2.64.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) shares declined 36.1% to $6.30.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) dropped 36% to $4.715. On Tuesday, Penn National Gaming announced plans to temporarily suspend operations at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares declined 36% to $4.05.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) fell 35.8% to $7.84.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) dipped 34.3% to $1.7550.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) tumbled 34.3% to $5.23.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares fell 34.3% to $3.01.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 34.2% to $5.55.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 34.2% to $15.90.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares declined 33.8% to $1.49. Various analysts downgraded shares of Michaels Companies.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 33.7% to $3.27.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares tumbled 33.7% to $1.505.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares dipped 33.6% to $3.215.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) fell 33.6% to $6.02.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) dropped 33.6% to $40.51 after the company withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) fell 33.5% to $1.5350.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) fell 33.5% to $209.61.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares declined 33.4% to $8.74.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 33.4% to $6.72.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) dropped 33.2% to $19.21.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) fell 33.1% to $13.59.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares dropped 33% to $1.815 after Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 33% to $8.15.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) dipped 33% to $6.34.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) dropped 32.4% to $3.89.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) fell 32.3% to $11.82.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares declined 31.7% to $5.34.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) fell 31.6% to $10.72. Air Lease announced lease placement of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft with Nordwind Airlines.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 31.4% to $9.89.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares fell 30.5% to $2.35.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares declined 30.2% to $1.8088.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) dropped 30% to $15.31.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) fell 30% to $2.6515.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) slipped 29.9% to $5.12.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) fell 29.8% to $5.94. JP Morgan lowered the price target on Eventbrite from $16 to $10.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares dipped 29.7% to $52.94 as casinos across the world continue to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The closings will likely result in reduced revenue.
- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) fell 29.5% to $6.20.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) dropped 29.4% to $2.90.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares declined 29.4% to $1.42.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 28.8% to $7.92 after the company announced temporary closures of properties in Nevada, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) dipped 28.8% to $10.15.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 28.6% to $2.4141.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 27.8% to $14.40.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) fell 27.8% to $3.50.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) fell 27.4% to $10.01. Hilton Grand Vacations withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) dropped 27.2% to $32.83.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dipped 27.1% to $39.18.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) declined 26.8% to $1.72.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) dropped 26.6% to $3.635.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) shares declined 26.4% to $3.985.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) fell 26.3% to $6.74.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) dropped 25.4% to $25.52.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) fell 24.7% to $4.55 after surging 18% on Tuesday.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares dipped 20.7% to $8.98 after declining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 18.6% to $2.3601 after the company reported Q4 sales results down from last year. The company also reported it expects Q1 deliveries down 56.2%-58.7% from Q4 amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares declined 17.8% to $4.03.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 17.1% to $4.8150 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 16.2% to $103.98 as equities dropped amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company requested $60 billion in government aid to help liquidity as the virus continues to negatively impact the aerospace industry.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) stock fell 14.7% to $4.35. Caesars Entertainment announced temporary shutdown of network of properties in N. America.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares fell 10.8% to $2.47.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock fell 9.5% to $5.11.
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) fell 9% to $42.99 as equities declined amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Morgan Stanley also reportedly downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $65 to $52.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock fell 8.8% to $1.55 after the company reported fourth-quarter results that grossly disappointed and announced the resignation of its CFO.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) fell 7.3% to $4.68.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 7% to $221.72.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) fell 7% to $11.62 after rising around 9% on Tuesday.
