144 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares surged 64.7% to close at $4.89 on Friday. Contura is expected to release Q4 results on March 18.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 55.7% to close at $8.50.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 54% to close at $16.03.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) shares rose 48.3% to close at $16.00.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 46.8% to close at $28.50.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 44.2% to close at $7.21.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 39.2% to close at $9.87 as equities rebounded following Thursday's crash. The sector has been negatively impacted recently as the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic outlook globally.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) gained 39% to close at $5.67 after reporting Q4 results.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) rose 37.3% to close at $9.53.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) gained 36.8% to close at $5.73 following Q3 results.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 36.5% to close at $20.80.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) gained 36.3% to close at $2.82.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 36% to close at $4.50.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) gained 35.4% to close at $7.54.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares jumped 35.3% to close at $3.49 on Friday.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) climbed 34.5% to close at $6.24.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 33.8% to close at $1.90 on Friday following a 15% decline Thursday. New York Governor Cuomo said the State is contracting with the company's BioReference Laboratories unit to run 5,000 tests per day for coronavirus. Additionally, the company announced its BioReference Labs is now accepting specimens for testing coronavirus from healthcare providers throughout the US.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) climbed 32.8% to close at $28.17.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) climbed 32.1% to close at $4.49 on Friday after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) gained 31.8% to close at $9.50.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) surged 31.6% to close at $3.33.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 30.7% to close at $2.64.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares rose 30.4% to close at $12.54 after gaining 23.5% on Thursday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 30.4% to close at $2.66.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares climbed 30.3% to close at $2.71.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) climbed 30% to close at $9.92.
- FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) rose 29.7% to close at $37.62.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) surged 29.5% to close at $10.33 after reporting Q4 results.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares gained 29.3% to close at $15.79 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 29.1% to close at $41.09.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) gained 28.8% to close at $6.39.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) rose 28.8% to close at $3.67.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 28.8% to close at $4.03.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) surged 28.5% to close at $20.30.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) gained 28.3% to close at $6.72.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) climbed 27.9% to close at $5.82.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 27.9% to close at $14.31.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 27.8% to close at $7.03.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 27.4% to close at $3.72.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares climbed 26.7% to close at $4.13.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) gained 26.6% to close at $26.58.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) rose 26.6% to close at $19.00.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 26.5% to close at $4.72.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) rose 26.4% to close at $22.39.
- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) gained 26.2% to close at $52.10 after reporting a $20 million buyback plan.
- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) rose 26.2% to close at $49.88.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) gained 26.1% to close at $6.13.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) rose 26% to close at $11.97.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) gained 25.9% to close at $3.45.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) rose 25.7% to close at $10.70.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) gained 25.4% to close at $8.68.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares rose 25.4% to close at $16.91.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 25.3% to close at $10.39.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares jumped 25% to close at $3.80.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) rose 25% to close at $15.52.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) shares gained 24.8% to close at $9.81.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) rose 24.7% to close at $8.27.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 24.6% to close at $16.97.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) gained 24.3% to close at $14.40.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares rose 24.1% to close at $22.90.
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares surged 24% to close at $7.15.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 23.9% to close at $4.35. RedHill Biopharma reported preferred position for Talicia on Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary, effective Mar. 13 2020.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) surged 23.7% to close at $37.50.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 23.2% to close at $7.77.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares gained 22.9% to close at $6.22.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 22.4% to close at $4.92.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) rose 22.4% to close at $31.64.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) gained 22% to close at $10.71.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares jumped 22% to close at $21.62.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 21.5% to close at $8.70 after declining around 16% on Thursday.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) gained 21.4% to close at $8.30.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) gained 21.1% to close at $2.47.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares gained 21% to close at $3.98.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares surged 20.8% to close at $8.88.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 20.4% to close at $47.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares gained 20.1% to close at $2.87.
- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) shares rose 20% to close at $111.39.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) surged 18.9% to close at $3.09.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares gained 18.3% to close at $2.97.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares rose 18.2% to close at $39.00.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) climbed 18.1% to close at $11.35.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 17.7% to close at $335.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) rose 17.5% to close at $5.10 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares climbed 17% to close at $169.84.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) shares gained 16.7% to close at $7.06, rebounding from Thursday's crash. Oil prices have been negatively impacted by the decrease in travel demand amid the coronavirus outbreak as well as a recent Saudi Arabian supply boost.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $4.45.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $6.82.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) rose 15% to close at $11.10 after dropping around 36% on Thursday.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 14.9% to close at $5.80.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 12.6% to close at $77.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gained 12% to close at $277.97 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $315 price target.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 11.9% to close at $1.60 after the company filed four provisional patent applications for its virus-like particle platform technology in conjunction with FastPharming System for treating and preventing coronavirus infection.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) climbed 11.1% to close at $7.30.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) gained 10.8% to close at $37.51.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) surged 10.3% to close at $7.31.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) fell 9.8% to close at $6.79 after reporting year-end results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 8.4% to close at $0.3849 after the company received FDA clearance for first machine vision system in robotic surgery.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 7.4% to close at $10.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 6.5% to close at $14.00.
Losers
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares declined 56.8% to close at $1.21.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares dropped 36.5% to close at $3.34 on Friday after climbing 33.2% on Thursday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dipped 34.8% to close at $0.1822 on Friday. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 80% on Thursday after the company reported the purchase of Impact Biomedical with a purchase price capped at $50 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 32.4% to close at $4.0250 after the company priced an equity offering of common stock and warrants at $4.76 per share.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 30.8% to close at $1.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) dropped 29.3% to close at $4.86.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 26% to close at $2.85.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 24.2% to close at $7.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 21.4% to close at $1.65 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) dropped 20.5% to close at $6.00.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 20.1% to close at $4.01.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 19.2% to close at $0.38 after gaining over 16% on Thursday.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) shares tumbled 18.8% to close at $1.9204.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 18.3% to close at $3.53.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) dropped 18% to close at $1.87.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 17.8% to close at $4.86 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares tumbled 17.4% to close at $2.33.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) dipped 17.2% to close at $4.97.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) fell 17.1% to close at $8.33.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) dipped 16.6% to close at $13.79.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 16.2% to close at $9.86.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares slipped 15.4% to close at $3.79 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 15.4% to close at $7.62.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) tumbled 15.4% to close at $4.17.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) fell 15.1% to close at $2.03.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.47.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) dipped 14.7% to close at $4.07.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) fell 14.4% to close at $5.52.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) shares declined 14.2% to close at $5.26.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) fell 14% to close at $19.00.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) dropped 14% to close at $2.71.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) fell 13.2% to close at $4.07.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 12.6% to close at $3.04.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 12% to close at $3.68.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 11.6% to close at $5.05.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares slipped 11.5% to close at $13.27.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) tumbled 11% to close at $2.85.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 10.5% to close at $7.69 after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) dropped 9.8% to close at $2.30 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 9.7% to close at $6.86.
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) dropped 9.6% to close at $3.97. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on the stock from $8.5 to $6.25.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.5% to close at $8.41. Emergent Biosolutions CEO Bob Kramer said Thursday that his company's partnership with Novavax could result in the creation of a therapy that poses a "fairly low risk."
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 8.2% to close at $19.59 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Slack sees first-quarter adjusted earnings at a loss of 7-6 cents versus the estimate of a 7-cent loss, sales at $185-$188 million versus the $188.37 million estimate.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 6.3% to close at $4.80 after declining around 19% on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 6% to close at $0.8530 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
