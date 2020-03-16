Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Urges Gamers To Use Their Gaming PC's To Fight Coronavirus
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2020 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Urges Gamers To Use Their Gaming PC's To Fight Coronavirus

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is asking gamers to download an application and use their gaming PCs to fight COVID-19.

What Happened

Nvidia is urging users of gaming personal computers (PCs) to fight COVID-19. The computer hardware company tweeted on Saturday, “Join us and our friends at @OfficialPCMR in supporting folding@home and donating unused GPU computing power to fight against COVID-19!”

 

The folding@home app has a number of graphics processing unit (GPU) specific projects, which gaming PC users can contribute by just downloading the application. 

PCMR, a community of PC enthusiasts, describes the concept behind the app, “You can install a small program on your computer, and it downloads a small amount of data that it analyses, then returning the results to the Stanford researchers.” The website claims that the whole process only takes 3 minutes. 

Folding@home will work on COVID-19, but they also focus on cancer, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, and Parkinson’s diseases. 

Why It Matters

The initial “wave of projects” will help researchers get a better understanding of coronaviruses and how they interact with the human ACE-2 receptor, which is required for viral entry into human host cells.

In an update regarding COVID-19 and their efforts to fight the disease, folding@home announced, “In the coming days, we hope to take advantage of some of the new structural biology and biochemical data that is being rapidly released by researchers around the world who are working to understand these viruses and strategies for defeating them.”

Price Action 

Nvidia shares traded 11.34% higher at $240.84 on Friday in the regular session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
Despite Volatility, FANG Continues to Prove Its Popularity
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Adobe Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
21 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
3 ETFs For Stocks With Positive Earnings Revisions
What To Expect From AMD's Analyst Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus NVIDIANews Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga