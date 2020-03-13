88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) gained 55.6% to $5.29 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 44.4% to $2.05 following a 15% decline Thursday. New York Governor Cuomo said the State is contracting with the company's BioReference Laboratories unit to run 5,000 tests per day for coronavirus. Additionally, the company announced its BioReference Labs is now accepting specimens for testing coronavirus from healthcare providers throughout the US.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares gained 30.5% to $12.55 after gaining 23.5% on Thursday.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares rose 29.4% to $15.80 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares jumped 28.9% to $4.24.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares rose 23% to $2.94.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 22.4% to $25.95.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 22.2% to $4.2906. RedHill Biopharma reported preferred position for Talicia on Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary, effective Mar. 13 2020.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) shares jumped 21.3% to $7.34, rebounding from Thursday's crash. Oil prices have been negatively impacted by the decrease in travel demand amid the coronavirus outbreak as well as a recent Saudi Arabian supply boost.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 20.8% to $6.10.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) rose 20.5% to $5.23 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares rose 20.4% to $3.72.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) gained 20.2% to $8.22.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares rose 20.2% to $6.08.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares jumped 20.1% to $7.09.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) surged 19.8% to $11.51.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares gained 19% to $21.09.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares surged 18.5% to $2.465.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) gained 17.4% to $8.95.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares rose 17.4% to $2.9472.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares jumped 17.1% to $4.495.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) rose 16.7% to $5.73 after declining around 26% on Thursday.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) climbed 16.7% to $4.695.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) gained 16.5% to $2.3762.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 16.4% to $7.34.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) shares jumped 16.4% to $12.81.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) surged 16% to $29.98.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 15.7% to $8.28 after declining around 16% on Thursday.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares surged 15.4% to $8.48.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) gained 15% to $10.10.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) surged 14.6% to $2.98.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares rose 14.9% to $37.91.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) surged 14.7% to $15.07.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 14.5% to $3.21 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and named Richard Eberly as President and CEO.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) rose 14.4% to $11.03 after dropping around 36% on Thursday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 14.4% to $45.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) climbed 14.3% to $7.51.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares rose 14% to $2.94.
- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) shares rose 13.9% to $105.70.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) climbed 13.6% to $38.49.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 13.2% to $8.52 after reporting year-end results.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 13.2% to $77.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 13% to $0.2259 after falling 12% on Thursday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 12.8% to $0.41 after gaining over 16% on Thursday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) surged 12.8% to $10.88.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 12.6% to $11.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 12.4% to $5.11.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) gained 12.2% to $6.12.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) surged 12.2% to $7.44.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) rose 11.7% to $9.00.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares climbed 11.4% to $161.72.
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares surged 11.3% to $6.42.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 10.1% to $0.3910 after the company received FDA clearance for first machine vision system in robotic surgery.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 8.9% to $310.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 7% to $1.53 after the company filed four provisional patent applications for its virus-like particle platform technology in conjunction with FastPharming System for treating and preventing coronavirus infection.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 6.3% to $4.8450 after declining more than 22% on Thursday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gained 6.2% to $263.66 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $315 price target.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 5.6% to $95.77 after falling around 15% on Thursday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) tumbled 29.6% to $0.1967. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 80% on Thursday after the company reported the purchase of Impact Biomedical with a purchase price capped at $50 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares fell 25% to $3.95 after climbing 33.2% on Thursday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares dipped 24.1% to $7.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 21.9% to $4.6471 after the company priced an equity offering of common stock and warrants at $4.76 per share.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) dropped 20.7% to $1.8063.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 20.5% to $4.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) dropped 20% to $2.04 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 20% to $3.08.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) tumbled 19.7% to $2.57.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 19% to $2.1550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 18.6% to $6.99 after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) dropped 18.2% to $3.5891. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on the stock from $8.5 to $6.25.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 17.2% to $3.46.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 17% to $17.72 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Slack sees first-quarter adjusted earnings at a loss of 7-6 cents versus the estimate of a 7-cent loss, sales at $185-$188 million versus the $188.37 million estimate.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE: PVAC) dropped 14% to $3.5862.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) dipped 13.7% to $21.19.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) dropped 13.6% to $6.52.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares slipped 13.2% to $3.8873 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 12.7% to $7.87.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares slipped 12.2% to $13.15.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 12.1% to $0.7977 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 11.4% to $5.06.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 11.3% to $6.74.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares tumbled 11.3% to $2.5027.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) dipped 11% to $5.34.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 11% to $15.84 following Q4 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 10.5% to $8.31. Emergent Biosolutions CEO Bob Kramer said Thursday that his company's partnership with Novavax could result in the creation of a therapy that poses a "fairly low risk."
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 10.1% to $15.75.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 9.5% to $10.65.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 7.4% to $4.74 after declining around 19% on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas