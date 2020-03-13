Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank To Buy Back $4.8B Worth Of Shares After Push From Elliott
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 9:14am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank To Buy Back $4.8B Worth Of Shares After Push From Elliott

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) has said its Board of Directors has decided to buy back 7% of total shares, excluding treasury stock, worth $4.8 billion (500 billion yen).

What Happened

SoftBank will repurchase 7% of its total stock in a second major buyback after coming under pressure from activist shareholders Elliott Management Corp., which had raised its stake in the group by $2.5 billion in February. Last year SoftBank repurchased 600 billion yen or $5.5 billion worth of shares.

Elliot had been pushing SoftBank to repurchase $10 billion to $20 billion of its stock. Last month an Elliott spokesperson said, “Elliott has engaged privately with SoftBank’s leadership and is working constructively on solutions to help SoftBank materially and sustainably reduce its discount to intrinsic value.”

Why It Matters

In addition to pursuing a buyback, Elliott also wants SoftBank to improve transparency and change the decision-making structure at its ‘vision fund’ and empower its board with more independence and diversity.

Softbank’s operating profit fell by 99.4% to $23.5 million in the October-December 2019 quarter from $3.98 billion in a similar quarter last year. The fall in profits was led by its $100 billion ‘vision fund.’ 

SoftBank’s investments have been faring poorly with co-working space provider WeWork and ride-sharing company Uber failing to deliver and others such as Oyo Rooms, the hotel booking platform facing increasing challenges. 

In February, SoftBank said that it was cooperating with Elliott. The company explained that “SoftBank always maintains constructive discussions with shareholders regarding their views on the Company and we are in complete agreement that our shares are deeply undervalued by public investors.”

Price Action

SoftBank’s OTC shares traded lower by 13.07% at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s shares closed lower by 5.05% at $35.59 in Tokyo on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

SoftBank CEO Talks To Investors, Promises To Be More 'Careful'
Ride-Sharing Company Grab Raises $856M, Seeks To Expand Its Financial Services
Intuit Expected To Announce $7B Acquisition Of Credit Karma
Sprint Trades Higher After Revising Merger Agreement With T-Mobile
T.Rowe Price Calls WeWork 'Terrible Investment'
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elliott Management SoftbankNews Asset Sales Management General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga