Buffalo Wild Wings Puts End To Confusing Wings Order

One of the biggest complaints consumers had with Buffalo Wild Wings relates to order sizes. On Wednesday, the restaurant chain revamped its ordering process and patrons can now order a specific quantity of wings instead of a small, medium or large size order.

When Buffalo Wild Wings was a public company, it bought chicken wings by the pound which forced it to sell its small, medium, and large servings by weight. The problem is consumers either felt they were short-changed by getting small wings or a kitchen had to round a bunch of orders which would be dilutive to margins.

Buffalo Wild Wings explained on its website it has now "benched" the confusing order system and replaced it with a much more simple option. Consumers can place an order for six, 10, 15, 20 or 30 wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings tested its new format across dozens of locations and the feedback was clear: "guests prefer wing counts," a company spokesperson told Restaurant Business. Consumers better understand that wing sizes will still vary by weight but there is more "transparency when ordering."

Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to revamp its wing menu ahead of what could be a busy March Madness season and the 2020 Olympic Games.

