Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buffalo Wild Wings Puts End To Confusing Wings Order
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
Buffalo Wild Wings Puts End To Confusing Wings Order

One of the biggest complaints consumers had with Buffalo Wild Wings relates to order sizes. On Wednesday, the restaurant chain revamped its ordering process and patrons can now order a specific quantity of wings instead of a small, medium or large size order.

What Happened

When Buffalo Wild Wings was a public company, it bought chicken wings by the pound which forced it to sell its small, medium, and large servings by weight. The problem is consumers either felt they were short-changed by getting small wings or a kitchen had to round a bunch of orders which would be dilutive to margins.

Buffalo Wild Wings explained on its website it has now "benched" the confusing order system and replaced it with a much more simple option. Consumers can place an order for six, 10, 15, 20 or 30 wings.

Why It's Important

Buffalo Wild Wings tested its new format across dozens of locations and the feedback was clear: "guests prefer wing counts," a company spokesperson told Restaurant Business. Consumers better understand that wing sizes will still vary by weight but there is more "transparency when ordering."

Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to revamp its wing menu ahead of what could be a busy March Madness season and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Related Links:

BnB-Dubs: Buffalo Wild Wings Is Hosting A March Madness Sleepover Contest

Chicken Wings Reign Supreme For Super Bowl Feasts

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Buffalo Wild Wings Chicken WingsNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga