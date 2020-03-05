BnB-Dubs: Buffalo Wild Wings Is Hosting A March Madness Sleepover Contest

Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting a promotion in which two winners will live inside one of its restaurants for two nights. Yes, seriously.

What Happened

Buffalo Wild Wings announced Wednesday one of its stores in Chicago will double as a bed and breakfast-style hotel, dubbed "BnB-Dubs." Two fans will be able to bring one guest each to live, eat, and drink in the B-Dubs location for the first two days of March Madness.

In other words, four lucky guests will live what is presumably their life-long dream of living in a sports bar. The only catch: based on a promotional video, breakfast is replaced with beer and buzzer-beaters, a more than reasonable sacrifice.

Winners will sleep in bunk beds with built-in flat screen TVs, enjoy chicken wings, or try new menu items like brisket and Everything Pretzel Knots.

Why It's Important

According to Marketing Dive, B-Dubs looks to be positioning itself as a go-to destination for basketball fans. The company's promotional event "more directly connects" the restaurant to the tournament and could create a social media buzz.

March Madness is an important time for restaurants as overall restaurant sales typically rise 2.4% across the country. If a home team is playing in a game, overall restaurant sales can rise nearly 10%, according to a 2019 Restaurant Business report.

To enter, fans need to post a video explaining why they should be selected to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #bnbdubscontest. Full rules and conditions can be found here.

