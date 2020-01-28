Chicken Wings Reign Supreme For Super Bowl Feasts

Americans will combine to eat a record-breaking 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl LIV weekend.

Die-hard football fans or those who merely tune in to the big game for the commercials will put aside the chicken sandwich battle in favor of tasty wings. According to the National Chicken Council, consumers will eat 27 million more wings this year, or roughly an increase of 2% year-over-year.

Surprisingly, only 51% of wing-eaters told the National Chicken Council wings should be titled the official food of the Super Bowl. Currently, there are no national chicken wing chains who officially sponsor the NFL but many wing chains are getting on the action.

Why Wing Consumption Is Important

Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick said on Fox Business last week the chicken wing chain will offer dine-in consumers the ability to bet on the football match in states where it's legal to do so. The restaurant chain is looking to gain new consumers who would otherwise be sitting on their couch at home.

This likely implies the chicken wing chain is looking to take market share away from delivery and take-out chains, perhaps the most notable of which is Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING). The company said last year's Super Bowl weekend as a "great success" and it sold 16 million wings on game-day, according to Restaurant Business.

Super Bowl LIV will take place Feb. 2 in Miami and could see the Kansas City Chiefs win its first championship in 50 years or the San Francisco 49ers tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for most Super Bowl wins of all time.

