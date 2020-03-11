Market Overview

Golden State Warriors Will Play An Empty Arena Game
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020
Golden State Warriors Will Play An Empty Arena Game

The NBA's Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday they will play Thursday's game without any fans in the stadium. The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in front of an empty home arena.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic. WHO said it's "deeply concerned" by the "spread and severity" of the virus, said director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

In the U.S., the authorities are tracking the number of confirmed cases of the virus. The country has 1,622 confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

WHO Declares The Coronavirus Outbreak A Pandemic

WHO Says There's No Effective Coronavirus Treatment Yet

