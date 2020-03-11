Golden State Warriors Will Play An Empty Arena Game

The NBA's Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday they will play Thursday's game without any fans in the stadium. The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in front of an empty home arena.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night's game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic. WHO said it's "deeply concerned" by the "spread and severity" of the virus, said director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

In the U.S., the authorities are tracking the number of confirmed cases of the virus. The country has 1,622 confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

