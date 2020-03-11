Market Overview

SmileDirectClub Expands Walmart Partnership To Canada
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 9:28am   Comments
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) announced a partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Canada on Wednesday, launching the SmileShop in Ontario and Alberta.

SmileDirectClub says it will offer Walmart Canada shoppers a convenient, safe and affordable, doctor-directed remote solution for straightening their teeth.

In January, the company announced the launch of oral care products for Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com.

"Launching SmileDirectClub's SmileShop experience inside Walmart Canada stores continues our mission to bring more affordable and accessible care to consumers," SmileDirectClub co-founder Alex Fenkell said in a statement.

SmileDirectClub shares were up 7.1% at $7.35 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $6.51.

Canada SmileShop Retail Sales

