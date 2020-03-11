SmileDirectClub Expands Walmart Partnership To Canada

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) announced a partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Canada on Wednesday, launching the SmileShop in Ontario and Alberta.

SmileDirectClub says it will offer Walmart Canada shoppers a convenient, safe and affordable, doctor-directed remote solution for straightening their teeth.

In January, the company announced the launch of oral care products for Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com.

"Launching SmileDirectClub's SmileShop experience inside Walmart Canada stores continues our mission to bring more affordable and accessible care to consumers," SmileDirectClub co-founder Alex Fenkell said in a statement.

SmileDirectClub shares were up 7.1% at $7.35 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $6.51.

Related Links:

8 2019 IPO Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: SmileDirectClub