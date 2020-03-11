108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares jumped 48.9% to close at $22.75 on Tuesday after the company received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to be acquired by Infineon. CFRA upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Hold to Buy.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares jumped 45.1% to close at $3.22.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 38.8% to close at $6.94 after falling around 55% on Monday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) jumped 37.3% to close at $0.70 after surging over 35% on Monday. Novan is currently planning trials for nitric oxide inhalation therapy for coronavirus.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares climbed 35.7% to close at $20.13.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) gained 34.4% to close at $7.51.
- Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) jumped 34.2% to close at $2.98 after dropping 72% on Monday. Ovintiv said it is reducing near-term capital spending to ensure company maintains free cash neutrality in current market conditions.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) gained 33.2% to close at $9.39. Wells Fargo downgraded Continental Resources from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $39 to $27.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) climbed 30.3% to close at $4.13 after the company raised its FY20 guidance.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) gained 30% to close at $2.69.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares jumped 29.6% to close at $13.50.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) climbed 29.3% to close at $3.43.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 28.5% to close at $4.24.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) climbed 28.2% to close at $19.37.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) jumped 27.7% to close at $9.65.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) gained 27.3% to close at $10.55 after the company reported that CFO Graham Robjohns is stepping down.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 23.9% to close at $0.4084 after dropping around 62% on Monday. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) gained 23.3% to close at $15.45.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) jumped 23.3% to close at $4.34.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 22.3% to close at $0.68 after falling over 32% on Monday.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) surged 22% to close at $8.00.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) rose 21.6% to close at $10.14.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 21.5% to close at $7.47 following string Q4 sales.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) jumped 21.4% to close at $4.48.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) climbed 21.3% to close at $6.78. United Natural Foods is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) gained 21.2% to close at $4.40.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares rose 21.1% to close at $11.25.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares gained 21% to close at $7.45. Mesoblast said it plans to evaluate its allogenic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 in the U.S., Australia, China and Europe.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) rose 21% to close at $10.70.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) surged 20.7% to close at $35.00.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 20.5% to close at $5.99.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) jumped 20.5% to close at $34.83.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) rose 20.4% to close at $79.86.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 20.3% to close at $1.78 after dipping over 61% on Monday.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) surged 20.3% to close at $39.68.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 19.6% to close at $2.81. Agenus highlighted triggering of $15.1 million milestone payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 18.4% to close at $2.38.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares gained 18.1% to close at $0.49 after declining more than 68% on Monday.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares rose 18.1% to close at $7.71.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares rose 17.9% to close at $9.40.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) gained 17.6% to close at $17.72.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) surged 17.4% to close at $9.98.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) climbed 16.9% to close at $22.24.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) rose 16.4% to close at $21.29.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares gained 16.4% to close at $4.75.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 16.3% to close at $11.64.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) gained 16.3% to close at $20.79.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) surged 15.8% to close at $41.47.
- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) gained 15% to close at $17.83.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares gained 14.6% to close at $14.34 as oil prices rebound following Monday's selloff. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares gained 14.5% to close at $2.93.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 14.3% to close at $4.23. GameStop named Kathy Vrabeck as new board Chairman and appointed three new independent members to its Board of Directors.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares rose 13.5% to close at $3.96.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) climbed 13% to close at $10.79 after dropping about 54% on Monday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares gained 12.8% to close at $5.47 after the company achieved 'key milestones' in early development program in corn to evaluate novel traits.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) rose 12.4% to close at $29.95 as markets looked to be rebounding following Monday's selloff. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) rose 11.8% to close at $25.65.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 11.8% to close at $1.70 after tumbling around 19% on Monday.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 11.6% to close at $5.02.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 10.4% to close at $3.82 after reporting Q4 results.
- Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) rose 9.5% to close at $45.80 after declining over 9% on Monday.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 9.4% to close at $9.00 after falling around 13% on Monday.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares jumped 9.3% to close at $16.28 after the company announced plans to lower around 1,000 positions and will continue to explore options.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares gained 9.1% to close at $2.40.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) jumped 9% to close at $5.85 after the company reported a 20 million share buyback plan.
- BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) rose 8.3% to close at $37.76 after dropping over 16% on Monday.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) rose 7% to close at $35.04.
- ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) rose 6.4% to close at $11.10 after dipping around 20% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 6.3% to close at $10.65 after tumbling around 20% on Monday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 6.1% to close at $645.33 following reports suggesting the company plans to increase production capacity for certain parts at its Shanghai factory. Movement may also be market related, as equities rebound from Monday's selloff.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) gained 5.9% to close at $1.08 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 5.1% to close at $5.37 after the company announced it has closed a $25 million private placement with Mubadala Capital.
Losers
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares tumbled 43.2% to close at $1.83 on Tuesday after surging over 96% on Monday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 42% to close at $5.70 on continued downward momentum after Citron issued a bearish tweet on the stock.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 38.5% to close at $3.75. AIM ImmunoTech shares surged over 190% on Monday amid the continued global coronavirus spread. The company's Ampligen is being tested by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases as a potential coronavirus treatment.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares dipped 37% to close at $2.44 after rising around 14% on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 31.2% to close at $1.90.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 29.9% to close at $6.89.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) slipped 26.4% to close at $3.88.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) tumbled 25.8% to close at $2.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 25.2% to close at $15.86. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dipped 23.4% to close at $10.18 after dropping 26.5% on Monday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares tumbled 23.3% to close at $29.91.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 23% to close at $1.71.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) dropped 22.3% to close at $2.76.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dipped 21.2% to close at $9.21.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 20.7% to close at $7.28.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 20.6% to close at $2.16.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: TCON) dipped 19.1% to close at $1.78 after dipping around 11% on Monday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 18.5% to close at $3.26. California Resources reduced capital to mechanical integrity level.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) dipped 18.5% to close at $1.72.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 18.4% to close at $1.78.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares declined 17.6% to close at $2.57.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares declined 17.4% to close at $2.61.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 16.5% to close at $4.05.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares dipped 16.3% to close at $2.57 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) fell 16.1% to close at $12.58.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) dipped 16% to close at $3.79.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 15.3% to close at $2.50.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 14.9% to close at $2.28. OpGen reported that Curetis shareholders approved their merger.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) declined 14.5% to close at $11.11.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell 13.7% to close at $3.15.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares dipped 12.8% to close at $10.27. Purple Innovation posted Q4 loss of $0.29 per share. Purple Innovation filed prospectus related to resale of 18 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholder.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 12.1% to close at $4.67.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares fell 9.3% to close at $52.64 after reporting Q1 results.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) fell 8.9% to close at $3.02. Sotherly Hotels has withdrawn its FY20 forecast as a result of coronavirus.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dropped 8.5% to close at $16.92.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) shares slipped 6.5% to close at $2.32.
