MGM Resorts To Stop Serving Buffets In Las Vegas Properties Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will stop serving buffets at all its properties in Las Vegas.

What Happened

MGM Resorts announced that all 9 of its properties, including MGM Grand, The Mirage, Luxor, Bellagio, and others, would stop serving buffets to customers starting Sunday reported Fox Business.

An MGM Resorts spokesperson commented, “All employees will work with MGM’s Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions or questions during temporary buffet closure process.”

Last week, the company released a statement saying it was following guidelines from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization while “closely monitoring” the global health response to Covid-19.

The resort operator said it was increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures and would focus on faucets and toilet flush levers, doorknobs and locks, and the like.

Why It Matters

MGM’s portfolio includes 30 hotels and destination gaming offerings worldwide. The company employs nearly 83,000 people globally.

Coronavirus has hit casino operators hard worldwide. In Macau, a Specially Administered Region of China, casinos were closed for two weeks to help contain the virus.

What Else Is There

MGM Resorts announced Tuesday that a patient of coronavirus was found among the employees of the Standardbred Owners Association, the harness horsemen racing association. He was employed at the Yonkers Raceway track in New York, located near the Empire City casino operated by MGM. The employee has since passed away.

The company said that the racetrack had been shut down, and it had asked employees who worked in the vicinity of the facility to self-quarantine at home.

Price Action

MGM shares traded 1.39% lower at $20.50 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 16.28% higher, at $20.79.