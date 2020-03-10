Wingstop's Free Merch Comes With One Condition: It's An Ad

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) was giving away free hooded sweatshirts with one condition: it's part of an advertising campaign.

What Happened

Wingstop's "Wearable Billboard" campaign consisted of selling white sweatshirts with phrases like "This is an ad for Wingstop." The promotion started Monday afternoon and didn't last long as it sold out within hours, according Nation's Restaurant News.

But the freebies kept on piling on as the restaurant chain was handing out $10 through Venmo for users who posted a picture on Instagram and tagging @Wingstop with the hashtag #ThisIsAnAdForWingstop

Why It's Important

Wingstop's unique marketing approach also marks its first-ever use of social media as part of a direct campaign of attempting to get a new hashtag to trend, RNR noted. But the company is navigating through a difficult legal environment as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission warned against content in which users receive compensation without explicitly labeling a post as being sponsored.

Wingstop's promotional website doesn't say if it will add new sweaters to give away or other apparel. Users lucky enough to score some free merch have until the end of April to claim a prize through a photo submission.

