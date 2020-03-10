Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wingstop's Free Merch Comes With One Condition: It's An Ad
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Wingstop's Free Merch Comes With One Condition: It's An Ad

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) was giving away free hooded sweatshirts with one condition: it's part of an advertising campaign.

What Happened

Wingstop's "Wearable Billboard" campaign consisted of selling white sweatshirts with phrases like "This is an ad for Wingstop." The promotion started Monday afternoon and didn't last long as it sold out within hours, according Nation's Restaurant News.

But the freebies kept on piling on as the restaurant chain was handing out $10 through Venmo for users who posted a picture on Instagram and tagging @Wingstop with the hashtag #ThisIsAnAdForWingstop

Why It's Important

Wingstop's unique marketing approach also marks its first-ever use of social media as part of a direct campaign of attempting to get a new hashtag to trend, RNR noted. But the company is navigating through a difficult legal environment as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission warned against content in which users receive compensation without explicitly labeling a post as being sponsored.

Wingstop's promotional website doesn't say if it will add new sweaters to give away or other apparel. Users lucky enough to score some free merch have until the end of April to claim a prize through a photo submission.

Related Links

BnB-Dubs: Buffalo Wild Wings Is Hosting A March Madness Sleepover Contest

Wingstop CEO Plays Defense After Stock's 'Confusing' Q4

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WING)

Wingstop CEO Plays Defense After Stock's 'Confusing' Q4
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2020
Chicken Wings Reign Supreme For Super Bowl Feasts
4 Restaurants Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Advetising Chicken Wings FCCNews Restaurants Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga