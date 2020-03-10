82 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) climbed 45.8% to $22.28 after the company received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to be acquired by Infineon. CFRA upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Hold to Buy.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) surged 34% to $30.76.
- Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) climbed 30.9% to $2.9050 after dropping 72% on Monday. Ovintiv said it is reducing near-term capital spending to ensure company maintains free cash neutrality in current market conditions.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares jumped 29% to $0.5355 after declining more than 68% on Monday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 29% to $0.66 after surging over 35% on Monday. Novan is currently planning trials for nitric oxide inhalation therapy for coronavirus.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) rose 27.8% to $4.22.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 25.2% to $2.78.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) climbed 24.1% to $0.69 after falling over 32% on Monday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares rose 23.7% to $6.00 after the company achieved 'key milestones' in early development program in corn to evaluate novel traits.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) surged 23.6% to $7.60 following string Q4 sales.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) gained 22.7% to $12.28.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares surged 22% to $12.71.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) rose 21% to $6.05 after falling around 55% on Monday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 20.6% to $3.20.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares surged 20.1% to $7.39. Mesoblast said it plans to evaluate its allogenic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 in the U.S., Australia, China and Europe.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) gained 19.2% to $3.95. Sotherly Hotels has withdrawn its FY20 forecast as a result of coronavirus.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 18.6% to $1.76 after dipping over 61% on Monday.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares jumped 18.2% to $2.60.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 18% to $2.37.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares rose 17.9% to $7.70.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 17.1% to $5.27.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) surged 16.6% to $4.11.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares rose 15.8% to $17.18.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares gained 15.4% to $10.72.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) jumped 15.3% to $3.99 after reporting Q4 results.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) climbed 15% to $10.98 after dropping about 54% on Monday.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares gained 15% to $4.01.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 14.8% to $1.75 after tumbling around 19% on Monday.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) surged 14.7% to $17.33.
- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) gained 14.4% to $17.74.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares jumped 14.3% to $17.02 after the company announced plans to lower around 1,000 positions and will continue to explore options.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) rose 14% to $20.85.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) gained 13.5% to $30.23 as markets look to be rebounding following Monday's selloff. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) surged 13% to $9.60.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares gained 12.6% to $2.88.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) surged 12.4% to $40.24.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 12.2% to $0.3698 after dropping around 62% on Monday. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) jumped 11.2% to $36.40.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) gained 10.8% to $9.21 following better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) jumped 10.2% to $5.92 after the company reported a 20 million share buyback plan.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) surged 10.2% to $20.97.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 10.1% to $3.49 after the company raised its FY20 guidance.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) climbed 9.1% to $3.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) gained 7.8% to $1.10 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 7.8% to $10.78 after tumbling around 20% on Monday.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 7.6% to $5.50 after the company announced it has closed a $25 million private placement with Mubadala Capital.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares gained 7.3% to $13.42 as oil prices rebound following Monday's selloff. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 7.1% to $8.81 after falling around 13% on Monday.
- BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) rose 7% to $37.28 after dropping over 16% on Monday.
- Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) rose 6.8% to $44.64 after declining over 9% on Monday.
- ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) rose 6.7% to $11.13 after dipping around 20% on Monday.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) rose 5.7% to $36.43 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and issued strong FY20 earnings outlook.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.5% to $641.59 following reports suggesting the company plans to increase production capacity for certain parts at its Shanghai factory. Movement may also be market related, as equities rebound from Monday's selloff.
Losers
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares dipped 41.8% to $1.87 after surging over 96% on Monday.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares tumbled 31% to $2.67 after rising around 14% on Monday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dipped 29% to $15.06. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) tumbled 27.5% to $2.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 27% to $7.18.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dipped 26.3% to $9.80 after dropping 26.5% on Monday.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares declined 25.2% to $2.34.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 24% to $29.76.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 24% to $3.04. California Resources reduced capital to mechanical integrity level.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 23.6% to $2.11.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares declined 22.8% to $1.71.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) slipped 21.6% to $4.13.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 21.5% to $4.84. AIM ImmunoTech shares surged over 190% on Monday amid the continued global coronavirus spread. The company's Ampligen is being tested by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases as a potential coronavirus treatment.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares dipped 20.6% to $9.28.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: TCON) fell 18.3% to $1.80 after dipping around 11% on Monday.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares declined 17.7% to $3.005.
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) shares declined 16.9% to $21.39.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) tumbled 16.7% to $10.22.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dropped 15.5% to $15.63.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 15.3% to $2.50.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 15.2% to $7.79.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares dipped 14.8% to $4.52.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares dipped 14% to $10.14. Purple Innovation posted Q4 loss of $0.29 per share. Purple Innovation filed prospectus related to resale of 18 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholder.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 13.4% to $1.905.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares tumbled 11.8% to $4.3282.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) fell 11.3% to $10.11.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) shares slipped 11.3% to $2.20.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares declined 11% to $2.8112.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares fell 10% to $52.26 after reporting Q1 results.
