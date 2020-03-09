Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday, 10 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.5% afterwards.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Monday are as follows:

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.