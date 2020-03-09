Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
On Monday, 10 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX).
  • DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.5% afterwards.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Monday are as follows:

  • Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.9%.
  • Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares hit a yearly high of $17.00. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.38 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.46. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares broke to $24.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded up 33.87% on the session.
  • AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.61. The stock was up 202.7% for the day.
  • Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares broke to $4.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 82.32%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

