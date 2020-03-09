Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday, 10 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX).
- DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.5% afterwards.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Monday are as follows:
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.9%.
- Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares hit a yearly high of $17.00. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
- MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
- DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.38 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.46. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares broke to $24.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded up 33.87% on the session.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.61. The stock was up 202.7% for the day.
- Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares broke to $4.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 82.32%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas