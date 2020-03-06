60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares surged 125.7% to $7.20. Digirad posted Q4 earnings of $0.3 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares climbed 55.1% to $3.5039. Enzo Biochem’s fiscal second-quarter revenueedged up from $19.3 million in 2019to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share. The company’s subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, will launch coronavirus testing services next week.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 38.6% to $11.20 after Small Caps Daily issued a press release discussing the company's coronavirus updates.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 30.5% to $2.6881. OPKO Health shares jumped 24% on Thursday after the company reported its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares surged 21.5% to $3.5099.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) rose 20.1% to $16.14 following Reuters report of Gray Television offering $8.5 billion for the company.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 19.7% to $11.73 after gaining 22.1% on Thursday.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXS) gained 18.5% to $4.6792. Stereotaxis earned FDA clearance and announced the U.S. launch of genesis robotic magnetic navigation system.
- Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 14.2% to $3.2205 after dropping 11% on Thursday. Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) surged 13.7% to $4.07.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares rose 13.3% to $9.86.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 11.7% to $2.4917 as traders circulate word of Zacks report discussing coronavirus opportunities.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 11% to $2.71.
- Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) climbed 10.7% to $3.00 after the company said the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for the treatment of bipolar depression.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) surged 10.4% to $6.16 following strong quarterly sales.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares gained 10.2% to $3.0758.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) rose 10.2% to $47.91. Alaska Airlines announced daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) jumped 10% to $23.69.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 9.8% to $3.59.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) climbed 9.8% to $8.84. B of A Securities analyst upgraded Veritiv from Neutral to Buy.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) surged 9.8% to $33.59 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares rose 9.7% to $19.06 following Q4 results.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares climbed 8.9% to $18.09 after Macellum Opportunity disclosed a 2.8% active stake in the company.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 8.1% to $3.1450 after reporting Q4 results.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 5.5% to $8.04 after the company priced 1.25 million common stock offering at $8 per share.
Losers
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares dipped 59.8% to $0.45 after the company reported launch of underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell 57.5% to $2.0801. InVivo priced its 2.55 million share offering at $2.75 per share.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 29.4% to $7.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 28.4% to $0.8097 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The net loss widened from $6.41 million to $7.9 million.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares declined 22.8% to $4.54. Goldman Sachs downgraded Calyxt from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $7, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) dropped 22% to $7.27.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 20.1% to $2.365.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares declined 20% to $3.3126.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares declined 19.8% to $11.64 following Q4 results.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dipped 17.4% to $4.50.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) declined 17% to $1.915.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) dropped 17% to $6.66.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) fell 16.5% to $22.99 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dipped 16.3% to $7.61.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 16.3% to $4.715.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 16.2% to $2.555.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares declined 16% to $2.08.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) fell 15.3% to $2.1950 after reporting quarterly results.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) dropped 15% to $5.99 following quarterly sales miss.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dipped 15% to $8.03.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 14.6% to $2.23.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) fell 14.2% to $16.47. Cypress Semiconductor fell 17% on Thursday following reports that the company and Infineon are facing national security concerns that could derail merger.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) declined 13.8% to $2.985.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 13% to $11.57.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 12.9% to $2.97.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 12.2% to $27.64 following reports indicating Russia will not agree to further oil output cuts by OPEC and allies. The production cuts have been proposed in order to sustain oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 12.1% to $5.68.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) fell 12.1% to $15.37.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) declined 12% to $3.455.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) dropped 11.3% to $28.19.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) slipped 11.1% to $111.13.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) fell 10.2% to $18.72. H & R Block reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.1% to $0.8909.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.1% to $9.99. Ballard Power Systems reported Q4 results on Thursday.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 6.1% to $140.50.
