Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 17 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Newmont (NYSE: NEM) .

. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) .

. Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 7.32%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.30. Shares traded down 2.51%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares hit a yearly high of $15.13. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.05.

BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.00. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.82. Shares traded up 22.57%.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares broke to $15.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.96%.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.69 on Friday, moving up 2.11%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares set a new yearly high of $10.81 this morning. The stock was up 28.27% on the session.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.17%.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.35. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.40 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

AGBA Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ: AGBA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.35 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.

Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.56 on Friday, moving up 38.62%.

Envision Solar Intl (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.02 on Friday, moving up 2.16%.

Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.55. The stock was up 138.24% for the day.

