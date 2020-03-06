Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 9:20 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale trade for January the recent week will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 11:20 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets