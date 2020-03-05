70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares jumped 45.3% to $5.81. The Israeli company posted a Q4 profit of $0.56 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.37 per share.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 31.3% to $2.0481 after the company said it is exploring a collaboration to explore if its investigational asset Piclidenoson, being evaluated for autoimmune inflammatory disease, is effective against coronavirus following reports that rheumatoid arthritis drugs have been introduced for the treatment of the same.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares surged 26.3% to $15.15. Co-Diagnostics said demand, both domestic and international, surged for its COVID-19 detection kits in recent weeks, leading to increased product shipments. The increase comes after the FDA changed its policy Feb. 20 and the number of cases testing positive for the disease burgeoned worldwide.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 23% to $19.84 after falling over 19% on Wednesday.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 18.3% to $0.9698 after climbing 36% on Wednesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 18% to $15.48 after the company reported Q4 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 16% to $5.30.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) climbed 15.5% to $4.9801.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 13.9% to $2.30.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 13% to $3.945 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares rose 12.6% to $2.6229.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares surged 12.4% to $2.3606.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 12.1% to $3.0479.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 12% to $2.42 after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares jumped 11.4% to $5.03.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares surged 11.4% to $9.13.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 11.2% to $25.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares gained 11% to $9.95 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) surged 10.7% to $2.9881.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 10.1% to $17.62 after declining around 17% on Wednesday.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares jumped 10.1% to $15.30 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares rose 10% to $11.00.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) surged 10% to $12.86 after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.7 million compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company reversed to a profit of 20 cents per share from a loss of $2.49 per share last year.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9.3% to $12.37 after surging 5% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 9% to $8.75 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares gained 8.6% to $15.62 following Q4 results.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 8.1% to $126.24 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) shares dipped 26.2% to $3.0701 after the company reported Q4 results.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) fell 19.3% to $5.05 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares declined 17% to $8.25. CalAmp lowered its Q4 sales guidance as a result of coronavirus and softer-than-expected dement for its MRM Telematics products.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 16.5% to $0.4719. Biocept reported a 16 million share common stock offering to be priced at $0.41 per share.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares declined 16% to $3.63.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) fell 15.7% to $24.46. Comtech Telecomm reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its FY20 forecast.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 15.2% to $20.74.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 15% to $6.92 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 14.8% to $3.05
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 14.2% to $2.2901.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) shares fell 14% to $96.78 after the company issued weak FY20 forecast.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 13.4% to $13.24 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dropped 13.2% to $54.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 13.2% to $2.63. Cellect Biotechnology reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 13.1% to $0.7650. Zosano Pharma 8-K showed that company delivered notice of termination of sales deal with BTIG, citing it no longer intends to raise capital through at the market offering.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) dropped 12.8% to $31.22.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) dipped 12.5% to $68.75 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 12.3% to $11.49.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 11.9% to $6.76.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares tumbled 11.9% to $23.21 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) fell 11.9% to $3.27 after the company announced Q4 results and reported the resignation of its CEO Tim Go.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DSSI) fell 11.8% to $9.11 following Q4 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 11.2% to $2.93.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: RRR) dipped 11% to $17.07.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) dropped 10.8% to $3.0150.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares declined 10.7% to $2.09. NeuroMetrix 8-K showed settlement with FTC for probe initiated in 2017 related to company's representations of Quell product.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares declined 10.6% to $31.23.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dipped 10.6% to $2.95.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 10.6% to $29.06.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) declined 10.3% to $10.27. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Hertz from $15 to $12.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.2% to $0.5301 after gaining around 16% on Wednesday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares slipped 10.2% to $6.08.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares dipped 10.2% to $10.91 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to pressure oil prices.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares declined 10.2% to $48.15.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) dipped 10% to $10.19.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares declined 9.8% to $14.25 after the company reported a 3% year-over-year decline in February same-store sales.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 9.8% to $6.89.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dipped 9.7% to $2.8550.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) tumbled 9.6% to $16.75. Shares of several companies in the travel, lodging and airlines space are trading lower amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 9.2% to $0.5886.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 8.4% to $10.73.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) fell 7.2% to $3.4250.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 5.6% to $146.63. Splunk reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance below estimates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas