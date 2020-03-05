Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for February is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 8:45 p.m. ET.
