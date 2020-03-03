50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares jumped 107.1% to $0.4079. Superconductor Technologies and Allied Integral United announced a merger agreement.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares climbed 38.9% to $8.02.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares climbed 38.6% to $17.45 after the company reported Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold. The company also reported upbeat quarterly sales.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 37.5% to $3.37.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 28.8% to $4.52 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) surged 20% to $2.54.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 16.2% to $0.38 after the company submitted KP415 NDA to the FDA for the treatment of ADHD.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 15.5% to $13.74 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 15.3% to $5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals announced an accelerated timeline Tuesday for the development of its INO-4800 vaccine targeting the COVID-19 virus. Inovio said it plans to have 1 million doses of the INO-4800 COVID-19 DNA vaccine produced by the end of 2020 either for an emergency or for further trials.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) gained 15.1% to $5.40.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 14.6% to $5.44 after surging over 26% on Monday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 14.6% to $18.33.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) shares rose 14.5% to $41.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced plans to acquire QIAGEN for 10.4 billion euros ($11.6 billion).
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) gained 14.4% to $4.93 after the company updated its proven & probable reserves.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 13.4% to $7.36.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) climbed 13.2% to $2.74.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 12.8% to $4.7150 after the company and China Oceanwide Holdings reached an agreement in principle with the New York State Department of Financial Services on conditions expected to facilitate reapproval of merger.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) surged 12% to $6.05.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) rose 11.8% to $19.00.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 11.7% to $15.04. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $18.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) climbed 11.6% to $20.62.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) rose 9.9% to $9.23.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) gained 9.5% to $14.87 following strong quarterly sales.
Losers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 28.1% to $0.82. China Pharma shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 27.6% to $0.4438 after slipping over 11% on Monday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) dropped 24.2% to $10.80. Daxor shares rose 65.7% on Monday after the company said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 23.2% to $4.67.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 19.4% to $0.6450. Heat Biologics shares jumped more than 142% on Monday after the Durham, North, Carolina-based biopharma company said in an SEC filing that it has filed a provisional patent application that would apply its immune system activating technology for the treatment or prevention ofCOVID-19, the new coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 18.8% to $0.3794 after the company filed 14 million share common stock offering, including warrants.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 18% to $1.92 after dropping more than 18% on Monday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dipped 16.8% to $2.8386.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) tumbled 16.5% to $4.175.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 15.8% to $2.66 after declining about 15% on Monday.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) dropped 15.3% to $3.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares dipped 15% to $1.88. iBio highlighted withdrawal of proxy statement proposal related to amend its certificate of incorporation to authorize possible reverse stock split.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 14.1% to $13.19. Tilray reported a net loss of $219.2 million, or $2.14 a share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $31 million or $0.33 per share. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 13.7% to $10.37. Novavax shares tumbled around 25% on Monday following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 13.4% to $39.05.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dipped 13.4% to $1.8350.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares declined 13.3% to $22.97.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 13.1% to $15.47. Co-Diagnostics shares gained around 35% on Monday after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to US CLIA labs.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 12.7% to $6.87.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 11.4% to $3.7397.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) slipped 11.3% to $3.15.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares fell 10% to $2.6016.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 9.9% to $24.97 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of $150 million.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares dipped 9.5% to $7.34.
- Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) fell 8.8% to $23.66.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 8.8% to $5.49. Cronos Group said Monday it has submitted a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to postpone the date of filing its annual report for 15 days.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 7.5% to $4.79 after rising around 30% on Monday.
