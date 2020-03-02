140 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares surged 183.2% to close at $2.45 on Friday after jumping around 159% on Thursday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares climbed 143.2% to close at $0.69 after climbing over 35% on Thursday.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 110.2% to close at $3.70. Altimmune reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 66.2% to close at $3.39 after gaining around 38% on Thursday.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares climbed 62.9% to close at $5.05 in sympathy with Forty Seven after Gilead Sciences approached the company with a takeover offer.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 59.3% to close at $1.92 after climbing more than 24% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares surged 54.6% to close at $24.00 after climbing around 322% on Thursday. The company manufactures emergency medical supplies and respiratory devices, including 'mass casualty' products, and has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 50.8% to close at $0.46.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) jumped 46.1% to close at $2.79 after the company announced a strategic direction to accelerate the development of CH5126766 for the treatment of KRAS mutant solid tumors.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 35.6% to close at $16.00 after gaining around 28% on Thursday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on growing global coronavirus fears.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) surged 34.3% to close at $15.90 following strong quarterly sales.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) surged 33.6% to close at $1.43 after climbing more than 12% on Thursday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 28% to close at $8.53. Sangamo and Biogen Inc announced a global licensing collaboration agreement for developing and commercializing ST-501 for tautopathies including Alzheimer's disease, ST-502 for synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease, a third undisclosed neuromuscular disease target, and upto nine additional undisclosed neurological disease targets. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and sales up from last year.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 25.2% to close at $0.2631.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 24.6% to close at $2.51 after reporting Q4 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 22.1% to close at $13.32.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) surged 21% to close at $3.69.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 20.8% to close at $12.89.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) surged 20.1% to close at $14.50 after Reuters reported that Apollo Global Management offered to acquire the company.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 19.2% to close at $2.86 following Q4 results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 19% to close at $2.45.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 18.9% to close at $58.00 on reports of a takeover interest. Gilead Sciences, , which is contending with an aging AIDS franchise and a flailing NASH program, has made overtures to Forty Seven, according to a Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the information. Gilead reportedly is considering several options, including forging a partnership. The Bloomberg report said Forty Seven had received takeover interest from other companies as well.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) surged 18.9% to close at $5.79.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 18.8% to close at $3.16.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE: DO) gained 17.8% to close at $3.05 despite market downturn and weakness in oil.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) surged 17.5% to close at $11.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 16.9% to close at $3.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) surged 16.7% to close at $3.22.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) shares gained 16.5% to close at $64.10 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) surged 16.4% to close at $2.77.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 16.2% to close at $2.87 after surging around 50% on Thursday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 15.1% to close at $37.50.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) surged 15% to close at $13.35. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from Perform to Outperform.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) surged 14.9% to close at $6.03. CytoSorbents reported that shipment arrived in designated mainland China hospitals to treat cytokine storm in critically-ill patients with COVID-19 coronavirus infection.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 14.9% to close at $287.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 14.7% to close at $3.74.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) rose 14.5% to close at $11.44.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) surged 14.1% to close at $3.49.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 14.4% to close at $2.38.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 14% to close at $2.93.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) surged 13.7% to close at $3.66.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 13.3% to close at $8.28.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) rose 13% to close at $16.29.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) surged 12.9% to close at $36.12.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 12.8% to close at $2.74.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 12.7% to close at $86.96.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) rose 12.6% to close at $16.55.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) gained 12.5% to close at $10.87.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) climbed 12.5% to close at $6.31.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) gained 12.5% to close at $11.99.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 12.4% to close at $4.45.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) gained 12.4% to close at $3.71.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 12.2% to close at $9.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 12% to close at $24.60.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) gained 11.8% to close at $2.84.
- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) rose 11.8% to close at $38.82 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 11.7% to close at $3.30.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 11.6% to close at $6.35.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) gained 11.5% to close at $8.89.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) jumped 11.5% to close at $5.53.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 11.4% to close at $6.83.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares jumped 11.3% to close at $3.3500.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 11.3% to close at $2.27 despite overall market downturn and weakness in oil.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) jumped 11.3% to close at $2.37.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) gained 10.8% to close at $20.60.
- The Lovesac Company (NYSE: LOVE) rose 10% to close at $8.69.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) climbed 9.9% to close at $4.01 despite overall market downturn. The company early Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 results and raised its quarterly dividend,
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 9.2% to close at $13.02 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) jumped 8.3% to close at $4.1250.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 7% to close at $6.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) gained 6% to close at $3.17.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares gained 5.7% to close at $21.11 after surging 22.5% on Thursday.
Losers
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 51% to close at $1.80 on Friday as the global coronavirus spread continues to cause equities across sectors to sell off amid worsened economic outlook.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 37.6% to close at $1.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced its $16 million common stock offering at $1.10 per share.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares dipped 35.3% to close at $0.2199 after the company priced its 18.3 million share and warrant public offering.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 31.9% to close at $3.10.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) tumbled 29.6% to close at $15.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 earnings guidance below estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Big Lots from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $31 to $14.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares fell 28.5% to close at $43.98 after the company Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded Glaukos from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $65 to $55.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 22.8% to close at $46.50 after gaining more than 72% on Thursday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dipped 18.4% to close at $6.15.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 18.1% to close at $5.45.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 17.3% to close at $6.26.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 17.1% to close at $13.23 after surging over 79% on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported a $4.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market at $9 per share on Thursday.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) tumbled 16.9% to close at $8.46.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) tumbled 16.8% to close at $8.35 after reporting Q4 results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 16.8% to close at $5.05. Alpha Pro Tech shares jumped around 104% on Thursday after the company announced it has booked $14.1 million in orders for its N-95 face mask since Jan. 27, which it expects will be fulfilled.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 16.7% to close at $2.39.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) dipped 16.3% to close at $7.00.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) tumbled 15.7% to close at $6.25.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares dipped 15.5% to close at $89.65. Beyond Meat reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) tumbled 15.1% to close at $5.46.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 14.8% to close at $24.99 after dropping 15.8% on Thursday.
- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares declined 14.8% to close at $76.27.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) slipped 14.8% to close at $2.19.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) tumbled 14.7% to close at $12.78.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 14.7% to close at $1.75.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) dropped 14.2% to close at $14.61 following Q4 results. RBC Capital downgraded Eventbrite from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 14% to close at $2.34 after declining over 11% on Thursday.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) dipped 13.9% to close at $4.02.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dropped 13.5% to close at $27.17.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 13.4% to close at $0.3031.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 13.4% to close at $8.77.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) dipped 12.8% to close at $5.93.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 12.7% to close at $3.58.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares dipped 12.5% to close at $3.30 after rising 6.2% on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares declined 12.5% to close at $2.24.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dipped 12.5% to close at $9.41.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 12.5% to close at $4.20 as the global coronavirus spread continues to cause equities across sectors to sell off amid worsened economic outlook.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) declined 12.3% to close at $9.83.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 12.3% to close at $4.1050.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) fell 12.2% to close at $11.65 following Q4 results.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) dipped 12.2% to close at $8.41.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares tumbled 12% to close at $5.85.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 11.8% to close at $1.42 after the company reported Q4 results.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) dropped 11.8% to close at $22.66.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) fell 11.8% to close at $3.52.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dipped 11.7% to close at $1.88.
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares declined 11.6% to close at $2.21.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 11.3% to close at $7.10.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares slipped 11.3% to close at $3.8300 following Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from Neutral to Underweight.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) fell 11.3% to close at $9.31.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 11.1% to close at $120.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares declined 11.1% to close at $2.95.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 11% to close at $2.03 after reporting Q4 results.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dipped 10.9% to close at $2.63.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) fell 10.8% to close at $14.34 following Q4 results.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 10.3% to close at $3.40.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 10.2% to close at $63.21 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $2.4050.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) fell 10% to close at $8.10.
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 9.8% to close at $0.4241.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 9.7% to close at $7.30 after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) dipped 9.2% to close at $4.30.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. . (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 9% to close at $2.73 after gaining more than 58% on Thursday.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 9% to close at $0.8196 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 8.2% to close at $22.43 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 7.9% to close at $5.60.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 7.1% to close at $40.46 following Q4 results.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares declined 6.1% to close at $6.69. Nomura lowerd the price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22 to $15.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) dipped 5.1% to close at $32.08 after dropping more than 7% on Thursday.
