Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) .

. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high PEN (OTC: PENC) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 8.62% after setting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.32. The stock was up 6.2% for the day.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.00055. The stock traded flat% on the session. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) shares were up 336.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00485.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!