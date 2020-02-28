Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 10:11am   Comments
Share:

On Friday, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).
  • In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • PEN (OTC: PENC) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 8.62% after setting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.32. The stock was up 6.2% for the day.
  • MicroPort Scientific (OTC: MCRPF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.41. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares were up 24.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.35 for a change of up 24.45%.
  • FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.29. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.88 on Friday morning, moving up 53.23%.
  • Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.33. Shares traded up 4.06%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.33. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares were up 30.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.35.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares were up 6.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 for a change of up 6.16%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.73 with a daily change of down 8.62%.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were up 10.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.69 for a change of up 10.9%.
  • Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.89 Friday. The stock was up 35.12% for the day.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares were up 30.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.39 for a change of up 30.25%.
  • Navya (OTC: NVYAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Friday morning, moving up 847.37%.
  • Franklin Wireless (OTC: FKWL) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.54%.
  • PURE Bioscience (OTC: PURE) shares set a new yearly high of $0.68 this morning. The stock was up 27.27% on the session.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares broke to $1.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 144.78%.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares broke to $41.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 119.07%.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (OTC: TOMZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.76 with a daily change of up 35.5%.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.59. Shares traded up 141.24%.
  • Search Minerals (OTC: SHCMF) shares were up 6.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 6.75%.
  • Hometown Intl (OTC: HWIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.50. The stock was up 25.0% for the day.
  • ERF Wireless (OTC: ERFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • PEN (OTC: PENC) shares were up 10.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 for a change of up 10.69%.
  • ADGS Advisory (OTC: ADGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.25. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares broke to $25.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Solanbridge Group (OTC: SLNX) shares hit a yearly high of $0.00055. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) shares were up 336.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00485.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APT)

46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 650 Points; Alpha Pro Tech Shares Jump
100 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3.5%; GAIN Capital Shares Spike Higher
Alpha Pro Tech Says Order For $14M Face Masks Will Be Fulfilled
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga