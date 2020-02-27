Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 41 companies set new 52-week highs.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The Graystone Co (OTC: GYST) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 18.07% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares broke to $78.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares hit a yearly high of $224.95. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.

Engie (OTC: ENGQF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.90. Shares traded up 5.01%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $468.55. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares set a new yearly high of $111.92 this morning. The stock was up 7.29% on the session.

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.14 on Thursday, moving up 2.56%.

Wheelock and Co (OTC: WHLKY) shares hit $83.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 33.65%.

Swiss Prime Site (OTC: SWPRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.00. The stock was up 17.59% for the day.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 20.55%.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.94%.

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.07 for a change of up 1.76%.

Fluidra (OTC: FLUIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.62. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares were up 10.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.30.

MicroPort Scientific (OTC: MCRPF) shares were up 7.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 for a change of up 7.46%.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares were up 38.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.99 for a change of up 38.16%.

Bakhu Holdings (OTC: BKUH) shares broke to $6.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.77%.

People (OTC: PPLXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares set a new yearly high of $13.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares were up 7.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.04.

West African Resources (OTC: WFRSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.43 with a daily change of up 4.88%.

Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 11.93%.

Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSU) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.16.

China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.19 Thursday. The stock was down 18.07% for the day.

BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.80 with a daily change of down 0.51%.

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.55.

First Northern Community (OTC: FNRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.65. The stock traded down 0.94% on the session.

Blackrock Strategic (NYSE: BSD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares broke to $18.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.86%.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.72 Thursday. The stock was up 86.07% for the day.

Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX: APT) shares hit a yearly high of $20.20. The stock traded up 47.63% on the session.

Novoheart Holdings (OTC: PFRCF) shares were up 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.49.

Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.43%.

Citizens Bancshares (OTC: CZBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.99. The stock was up 4.72% for the day.

Biostage (OTC: BSTG) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.05.

Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.87 Thursday. The stock was up 84.51% for the day.

Praxsyn (OTC: PXYN) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 77.78% on the session.

Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.40. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) shares hit a yearly high of $0.00395. The stock traded up 295.0% on the session.

XFuels (OTC: XFLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday, moving up 25.0%.

The Graystone Co (OTC: GYST) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.