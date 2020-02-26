Chipotle Ditches Old Queso Blanco For New Recipe

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will ditch its old queso blanco recipe in favor of a new one that is expected to better resonate with customers.

What Happened

Chipotle launched a new queso cheese dip back in 2017 but failed to live up to expectations. The company scrambled to offer a revamped version a few months later but even the new item failed to live up to its hype.

Perhaps the third time's the charm for Chipotle as the queso will be completely redone, according to a press release. The new product will use Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses along with serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers.

By comparison, the old dip used aged cheddar, tomatillos, tomatoes, and several different peppers, according to CNBC.

Why It's Important

The new queso marks chipotle's third menu item that completed a "stage-gate process" which better allows management to test, learn, and listen to feedback before a national launch. The testing was completed across 52 Chipotle stores in three markets, including Dallas, Detroit and San Diego.

"Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World."

As of Thursday, new cheese dip will replace the old one at Chipotle stores.

The company will continue investing in small family farms, especially those who supply dairy products to be used in its cheese dip.

