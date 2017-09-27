Market Overview

Queso Performance For Chipotle Said To Be 'Underwhelming'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 12:12pm   Comments
Investors hoping Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) would see a notable boostfrom its new queso offering may want to reconsider their thesis, at least according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm's Andrew Strelzik maintains a Market Perform rating on Chipotle's stock with a price target lowered from $330 from $350 due to "underwhelming" demand for the new product.

tipranks_360.png

Strelzik conducted informal surveys of Chipotle customers at more than 20 different restaurant locations across New York City to evaluate order frequency of the new menu offering. The results were "underwhelming" and may suggest that a potential comp lift from queso of 250–300 basis points won't become reality.

The survey found that only 15 percent of all orders included queso, less than half of the approximate 40 percent of orders that include guacamole. In addition, two-thirds of the orders included queso as an entree add-on, which represents a negative mix shift compared to guacamole.

Regardless, after the initial trial period, queso contributions will begin to moderate as is the case in any new product launch, the analyst added.

Bottom line, investors should consider lowering their expectations on Chipotle's ability to be successful in product innovations as a tool to drive sales. To date, the company yet to "establish a track record of developing and implementing successful new products."

______
Image Credit: By http://www.flickr.com/photos/tacvbo/ [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Sep 2017Cowen & Co.DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Aug 2017Standpoint ResearchUpgradesUnderperformHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

