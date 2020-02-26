Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 11:14am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 304 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF)
  • BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 9900.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day.
  • BP (OTC: BPAQF) shares moved down 0.54% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.49 to begin trading.
  • Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) stock hit a yearly low of $37.15 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $149.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.01. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $33.49, and later moved down 0.18% over the session.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $167.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day.
  • Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.03% on the day.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $35.98. Shares then traded up 0.06%.
  • Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADF) stock hit $69.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock hit $35.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.77% over the course of the day.
  • Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) shares hit a yearly low of $19.44 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.27%.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares fell to $8.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.
  • MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.08 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • Telenor (OTC: TELNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.78%.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit $89.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $192.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares hit a yearly low of $70.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.55, and later moved down 0.89% over the session.
  • Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.20, and later moved down 0.41% over the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
  • Asahi Group Holdings (OTC: ASBRF) stock hit a yearly low of $39.58 this morning. The stock was down 13.39% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares fell to $25.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.06%.
  • Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares were down 4.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.77.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.34% over the rest of the day.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares fell to $23.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.34%.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.38. Shares then traded up 0.65%.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell to $23.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.13%.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.12% over the rest of the day.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.63.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Tokyo Gas Co (OTC: TKGSY) stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.51, and later moved down 4.55% over the session.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock hit a yearly low of $111.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% for the day.
  • SCOR (OTC: SCRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.
  • Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
  • CCL Industries (OTC: CCLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • CCL Industries (OTC: CCDBF) stock hit a yearly low of $32.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.72 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares fell to $7.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.27%.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares were down 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.37.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares moved down 15.95% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to begin trading.
  • RÃ©my Cointreau (OTC: REMYY) stock moved down 2.48% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.12 to open trading.
  • JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.80 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.39, and later moved down 2.31% over the session.
  • EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.23% over the session.
  • METRO (OTC: MTGGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $93.46 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) shares set a new yearly low of $15.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • ISS (OTC: ISSDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45 today morning. The stock traded down 13.84% over the session.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • Minor International (OTC: MNILY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% for the day.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.5%.
  • Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.46% on the day.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.13.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new yearly low of $18.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock moved down 0.6% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.30 to open trading.
  • OC Oerlikon Corp AG (OTC: OERLF) shares fell to $9.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.78%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares were down 1.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.18.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.74 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.24% over the rest of the day.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.84 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new yearly low of $19.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.08% over the rest of the day.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded up 0.52% over the session.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares fell to $19.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.13%.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares moved up 0.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.82 to begin trading.
  • Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.13% on the day.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.71, and later moved up 0.55% over the session.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock hit a yearly low of $20.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $27.91, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.86, and later moved down 0.25% over the session.
  • Bumrungrad Hospital (OTC: BUHPF) stock hit $3.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.13% over the course of the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock hit $14.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.14% over the course of the day.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock moved up 0.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.86 to open trading.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.66% over the rest of the day.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock moved up 0.13% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.93 to open trading.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares hit a yearly low of $49.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares moved down 9.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.85 to begin trading.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock moved up 0.37% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.62 to open trading.
  • John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.15, and later moved down 0.72% over the session.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.08%.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.28%.
  • Megaworld (OTC: MGAWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell to $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.08%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares hit a yearly low of $12.52 today morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares hit a yearly low of $13.90 today morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) stock hit a yearly low of $27.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock moved down 1.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to open trading.
  • Hunter Douglas (OTC: HDUGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.77% on the day.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock moved up 0.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.11 to open trading.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.75% on the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.95, and later moved up 0.37% over the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.53 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.22%.
  • Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.53. Shares then traded down 3.7%.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $24.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.03%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares were down 17.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $206.65.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock hit $12.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.08% over the course of the day.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares hit a yearly low of $33.52 today morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.42.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.03% on the day.
  • Juventus Football Club (OTC: JVTSF) shares fell to $1.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.6%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.26. Shares then traded down 0.72%.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares set a new yearly low of $13.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares fell to $37.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.98%.
  • Mytilineos (OTC: MYTHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.30. Shares then traded down 16.58%.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new yearly low of $36.75 this morning. The stock was down 21.97% on the session.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.5% over the rest of the day.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.59 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.15, and later moved down 0.17% over the session.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.17 today morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) stock moved down 6.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.75 to open trading.
  • D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.34, and later moved down 20.44% over the session.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.35%.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.99 today morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares were up 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.46.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock moved down 1.09% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.87 to open trading.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.76 to begin trading.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were down 11.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.40.
  • Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC: PCFBY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.65 today morning. The stock traded down 2.68% over the session.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70 today morning. The stock traded down 3.45% over the session.
  • Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
  • trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.95%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock moved down 6.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.
  • PostNL (OTC: TNTFF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) shares were up 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.47.
  • Astronics (OTC: ATROB) shares moved down 7.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.25 to begin trading.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares set a new yearly low of $21.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares fell to $15.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.28%.
  • Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.53% on the day.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell to $6.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.21%.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.98, and later moved down 0.9% over the session.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock moved down 0.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.97 to open trading.
  • Knight Therapeutics (OTC: KHTRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.93%.
  • W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares moved down 4.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.02 to begin trading.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares set a new yearly low of $26.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $48.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.34%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock moved up 1.32% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.22 to open trading.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.28%.
  • Intertape Polymer Group (OTC: ITPOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.74 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.
  • Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock hit $5.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.83% over the course of the day.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares moved down 0.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.41 to begin trading.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.70. Shares then traded down 1.74%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.35% on the day.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.27, and later moved down 1.24% over the session.
  • Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) stock moved down 11.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.66 to open trading.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock hit $70.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.05% over the course of the day.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock moved up 1.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to open trading.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock moved down 0.7% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.04 to open trading.
  • Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.38.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock moved down 1.81% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.29 to open trading.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.42% over the session.
  • Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded down 4.85% over the session.
  • Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) shares moved down 0.38% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.70 to begin trading.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell to $9.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 51.42%.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.32 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock hit $4.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.59% over the course of the day.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.85 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.22% on the day.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock hit $3.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.53% over the course of the day.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Uranium Participation (OTC: URPTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.82. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.89% on the day.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
  • Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $17.74, and later moved down 9.72% over the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.97 today morning. The stock traded down 2.69% over the session.
  • Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.71% on the day.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit $3.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.3% over the course of the day.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.37, and later moved down 1.9% over the session.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.24 to begin trading.
  • Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.50, and later moved up 0.38% over the session.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) shares were down 0.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.44.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.31%.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 2.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.44.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) stock moved down 5.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.54 to open trading.
  • Tidewater Midstream (OTC: TWMIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 7.66% for the day.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.58, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.24, and later moved up 11.06% over the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.75% on the day.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.79. Shares then traded down 0.46%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares fell to $2.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.48%.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell to $4.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.55%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares moved down 5.89% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.80 to begin trading.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $15.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day.
  • Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.55. Shares then traded down 2.77%.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.45% over the rest of the day.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 8.16% for the day.
  • Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.59 today morning. The stock traded up 2.4% over the session.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares were down 1.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares were down 3.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.54.
  • CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48 today morning. The stock traded up 3.61% over the session.
  • Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTC: ECAOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.26%.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.23, and later moved up 0.8% over the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock moved down 1.05% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.60 to open trading.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
  • CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.25% on the day.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.49%.
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.95, and later moved down 11.35% over the session.
  • Danakali (OTC: SBMSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
  • Danakali (OTC: DNKLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.98% on the day.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares were down 1.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.61.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to open trading.
  • Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 34.7% on the day.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares moved down 54.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
  • O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.63 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares were down 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.67.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) shares moved down 0.04% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.20 to begin trading.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
  • Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares fell to $0.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 77.05%.
  • Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session.
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock hit $1.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.92% over the course of the day.
  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) stock moved down 4.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.
  • Aquila Resources (OTC: AQARF) shares were down 11.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was up 7.32% on the session.
  • Blockchain Industries (OTC: BCII) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% on the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.13% on the day.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares moved down 2.36% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading.
  • Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit $0.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.81% over the course of the day.
  • Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.
  • Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded down 13.5% over the session.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Pacton Gold (OTC: PACXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 16.44%.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.28% for the day.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Greenbelt Resources (OTC: GRCO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 17.64% on the session.
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session.
  • Hammer Fiber Optics Hldgs (OTC: HMMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 8.7%.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
  • Blue Sky Uranium (OTC: BKUCF) stock hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 10.78% over the course of the day.
  • Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) stock hit $1.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
  • Yippy (OTC: YIPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 3.76% over the session.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares moved up 7.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
  • Cryptologic (OTC: VGGOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.26, and later moved down 42.53% over the session.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
  • Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.21% on the day.
  • Anfield Energy (OTC: ANLDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.66% on the session.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock moved up 3.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to open trading.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.15% on the session.
  • Trichome Financial (OTC: TRICF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53 today morning. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.
  • Steele Oceanic (OTC: SELR) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.25% over the course of the day.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.58%.
  • Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Academy Metals (OTC: URGYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 22.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0018. Shares then traded down 31.82%.
  • Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00001 today morning. The stock traded down 90.0% over the session.
  • U-Swirl (OTC: SWRL) stock moved down 47.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to open trading.
  • FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • World Poker Fund Holdings (OTC: WPFH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares were down 98.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the course of the day.
  • ABCO Energy (OTC: ABCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares moved down 0.73% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0037 this morning. The stock was up 5.95% on the session.
  • Cyberlux (OTC: CYBL) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) shares were down 6.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

