Want A $1.50 Hot Dog At Costco? Get Ready To Show Your Membership Card

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is known for many things, one of which is its $1.50 hot dog deal offered to members and the general public. But according to some media reports, this could change.

What Happened

Costco members started posting on social media pictures of signs stating the food court will be restricted to members as of March 16. There remains a lot of confusion if this policy is exclusive to a few locations or will be enforced at all locations. Also unclear if this will be restricted to U.S. stores or internationally.

A Costco spokesperson told Clark.com that as of March 16, "an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court."

But this message contrasts Business Insider, which contacted four Costco stores along the East coast. Only one location confirmed the food court is limited to members. Another said the food court is supposed to be reserved, but the policy has become increasingly lax over the past few years.

Why It's Important

Costco's rationale behind restricting the food court to members only is likely two-fold. First, the company wants to free up over-crowded space for its paying members to enjoy a hot dog or slice of pizza. Second, membership sales is the primary driver of profit for Costco so the move could entice more people to sign up just to enjoy a very budget friendly and delicious meal.

Costco has yet to officially announce a new policy through a press release or other form of announcement.

Costco's stock trades around $308 per share.

