14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates and issued a $15 billion buyback.
  • Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ: KEYS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares are trading higher after the company reported ACER-001 trial shows bioequivalence to BUPHENYL.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher on a rumor that the company sent a coronavirus vaccine for human tests.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NASDAQ: THC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company reported FY20 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Guardant Health (NYSE: GH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Hertz Global (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Shake Shack (NASDAQ: SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates. The company reported Q4 comps down 3.6% year over year.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

