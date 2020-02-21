Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:35 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
