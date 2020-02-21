Market Overview

Tesla Gets Court Approval To Continue Work At Berlin Gigafactory
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2020 3:09am   Comments
Tesla Gets Court Approval To Continue Work At Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) got a German court's approval on Thursday to continue the construction of its Berlin manufacturing plant, Deutsche Welle reported.

What Happened

The preparatory work — on what would be the automaker's first factory in Europe — was halted when the higher administrative court of Berlin-Brandenburg granted an injunction against Tesla clearing the Grünheide forest last Saturday, according to DW. The court has now rejected an appeal by environmental activists, in particular, Green League Brandenburg organization, which claimed that the Tesla factory would hurt the local wildlife and the water supply in the area.

Why It Matters

Tesla had purchased 741 acres of land from the Brandenburg state government for about $44 million, as reported by DW, and plans to erase about 227 acres of this forest land to build the so-called "gigafactory" announced last November. About 250 people took to the streets in Berlin in January, protesting the construction of the manufacturing plant. Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended the company at the time, saying that the "net environmental impact will be extremely positive" from the automaker's presence at the site.

The San Carlos-based automaker has said that the gigafactory would employ more than 10,000 people and produce at least 500,000 cars each year.

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 1.96% lower at $899.41 on Thursday. The stock slipped further 1.05% in the after-hours session at $890.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tesla.com

Posted-In: Elon Musk Germany GigafactoryNews Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

