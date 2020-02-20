Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 112 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

CGrowth Capital (OTC: CGRA) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 26.33%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.25% on the day.

HSBC Holdings (OTC: HBCYF) stock moved down 2.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.96 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.96 to open trading. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares were down 3.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.85.

Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) stock moved down 0.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.10 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.10 to open trading. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.00, and later moved up 0.44% over the session.

East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares hit a yearly low of $25.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new yearly low of $20.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares fell to $36.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.65%.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.25 today morning. The stock traded down 17.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $32.25 today morning. The stock traded down 17.4% over the session. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares fell to $30.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.54%.

Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares were down 2.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.68.

shares were down 2.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.68. Shimano (OTC: SHMDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $137.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock moved down 2.52% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.54 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.52% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.54 to open trading. Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) stock hit $17.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.

Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.14% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.14% over the session. Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.38, and later moved down 1.0% over the session.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) shares fell to $18.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.

shares fell to $18.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%. Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

China Coal Energy (OTC: CCOZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.53 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares were down 3.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00.

shares were down 3.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares moved down 1.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.31 to begin trading.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock moved down 2.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.56 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.56 to open trading. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.94 to begin trading.

WiseTech Global (OTC: WTCHF) shares were down 7.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00.

shares were down 7.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00. KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.86% on the day.

Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock moved down 0.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.92 to open trading.

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $56.79 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $56.79 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $33.59. Shares then traded up 0.3%.

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%. United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares were down 2.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.95% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.95% on the day. Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) stock set a new 52-week low of $72.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.36%.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.94% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.94% over the course of the day. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) shares were down 2.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.08.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.74 today morning. The stock traded down 0.58% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.74 today morning. The stock traded down 0.58% over the session. Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.71% on the day.

Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.21 to begin trading. Golden Eagle Retail Group (OTC: GDNEF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% on the session.

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.63%. US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.88 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

FUJI Seal International (OTC: FUJSF) shares moved down 16.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.89 to begin trading.

shares moved down 16.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.89 to begin trading. Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.77 this morning. The stock was down 7.59% on the session.

Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 41.82% over the rest of the day.

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock moved up 0.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.05 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.05 to open trading. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock hit a yearly low of $16.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.81. Shares then traded up 1.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.81. Shares then traded up 1.58%. Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.48%.

Magellan Aerospace (OTC: MALJF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.10 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% for the day. Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.52 to begin trading.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.01% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.01% over the rest of the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares were down 1.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.80.

Ascletis Pharma (OTC: ASCLF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.52.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.52. NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) shares hit a yearly low of $14.81 today morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.75% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.75% over the course of the day. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.28% on the day.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.11. Shares then traded down 1.39%.

Cyan (OTC: CCYNF) shares were down 6.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.58.

shares were down 6.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.58. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares hit a yearly low of $6.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) stock hit $8.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.04% over the course of the day. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.91. Shares then traded down 3.17%.

WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) shares moved down 2.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. De La Rue (OTC: DLUEY) shares moved down 3.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.11 to begin trading.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.48% over the course of the day. A2B Australia (OTC: CGAAY) shares fell to $1.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

Horizon Oil (OTC: HZNFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session. Painted Pony Energy (OTC: PDPYF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.03 today morning. The stock traded down 5.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.03 today morning. The stock traded down 5.25% over the session. CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.8% over the session.

Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares moved up 2.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.

North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares moved up 1.4% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.28 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.4% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.28 to begin trading. Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) stock moved down 1.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.

Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) stock moved down 0.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.28 to open trading. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) shares were down 3.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.77.

Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 1.03%. Moberg Pharma (OTC: MBGRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.65, and later moved down 78.15% over the session.

Akita Drilling (OTC: AKTAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day. Bannerman Resources (OTC: BNNLF) stock moved up 2.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.51, and later moved down 13.09% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.51, and later moved down 13.09% over the session. CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares moved up 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading.

Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 15.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 15.29% on the session. Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.57% on the day.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.44% over the session. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.55% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.55% on the day. Resort Savers (OTC: RSSV) stock hit $0.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.32% over the course of the day.

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (OTC: LFAP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 33.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 33.42% on the session. Engold Mines (OTC: GWRRF) shares moved down 10.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% for the day. Giant Group (OTC: GGLT) shares set a new yearly low of $301.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.15.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.15. Quantum Energy (OTC: QEGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.33%.

American Pacific Mining (OTC: USGDF) shares moved up 14.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved up 14.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. Marifil Mines (OTC: MFMLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

Remote Dynamics (OTC: RMTD) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. G6 Materials (OTC: GPHBF) stock moved up 26.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

Eurotech (OTC: EUOT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Uneeqo (OTC: UNEQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0015 today morning. The stock was down 40.88% on the session.

Global Health Clinics (OTC: LRSNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.002. Shares then traded down 52.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.002. Shares then traded down 52.38%. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Commerce Group (OTC: CGCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 50.82% over the session.

Herborium Group (OTC: HBRM) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Jaguar Financial (OTC: JGFCF) stock hit $0.0018 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 94.38% over the course of the day.

Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock moved down 10.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. WOD Retail Solutions (OTC: WODI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 41.86% on the session.

CGrowth Capital (OTC: CGRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.45%.

